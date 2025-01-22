Laws Whiskey House is launching a new whiskey called SUPER WHEATER

Table of Contents Table of Contents Laws Whiskey House SUPER WHEATER Where can I buy it?

Laws Whiskey House is well-known for its creativity and experimentation. It’s also known for using the highest quality heritage and heirloom corn, barley, wheat, and rye grown at two Colorado farms for its award-winning line of flagship and limited-release whiskeys. In terms of wheat whiskeys, it’s already known for its Centennial Straight Wheat Whiskey, but it’s about to release another one.

If you’re a fan of soft, sippable wheat whiskeys like Bernheim Original Wheat Whiskey, Dry Fly Straight Washington Wheat Whiskey, and Cedar Ridge Wheat Whiskey, you’ll love the newest expression from Laws.

Recommended Videos

Laws Whiskey House SUPER WHEATER

With a name like SUPER WHEATER, you should have a pretty good idea of what you’re in for when you crack open a bottle of this limited-edition expression. The brand’s 2024 ORIGINS Series release is a blend of the distillery’s popular four-grain bourbon and a 100% Centennial wheat whiskey. It was matured between five and twelve years and bottled a robust 60.8% ABV.

The result is a soft, mellow, balanced whiskey that (according to Laws Whiskey House) begins with a nose of shortbread, candied almonds, and orange marmalade. The palate is a symphony of peanut brittle, glazed lemon cake, cinnamon, cardamom, and orange pekoe tea. The last few sips are a mix of sweetness, wintry spices, and lightly roasted coffee. The first sip is indulgently sweet and ends with a dry, long, warming, lingering finish.

Where can I buy it?

You can purchase Laws Whiskey House SUPER WHEATER at select retailers and the newly opened Laws Whiskey Sanctuary for the suggested retail price of $129.99 for a 750ml bottle.