 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Laws Whiskey House is launching a new whiskey called SUPER WHEATER

Laws is launching a new wheat whiskey blend

By
Laws Whiskey House
Laws Whiskey House

Laws Whiskey House is well-known for its creativity and experimentation. It’s also known for using the highest quality heritage and heirloom corn, barley, wheat, and rye grown at two Colorado farms for its award-winning line of flagship and limited-release whiskeys. In terms of wheat whiskeys, it’s already known for its Centennial Straight Wheat Whiskey, but it’s about to release another one.

If you’re a fan of soft, sippable wheat whiskeys like Bernheim Original Wheat Whiskey, Dry Fly Straight Washington Wheat Whiskey, and Cedar Ridge Wheat Whiskey, you’ll love the newest expression from Laws.

Recommended Videos

Laws Whiskey House SUPER WHEATER

Laws Whiskey House
Laws Whiskey House

With a name like SUPER WHEATER, you should have a pretty good idea of what you’re in for when you crack open a bottle of this limited-edition expression. The brand’s 2024 ORIGINS Series release is a blend of the distillery’s popular four-grain bourbon and a 100% Centennial wheat whiskey.  It was matured between five and twelve years and bottled a robust 60.8% ABV.

Related

The result is a soft, mellow, balanced whiskey that (according to Laws Whiskey House) begins with a nose of shortbread, candied almonds, and orange marmalade. The palate is a symphony of peanut brittle, glazed lemon cake, cinnamon, cardamom, and orange pekoe tea. The last few sips are a mix of sweetness, wintry spices, and lightly roasted coffee. The first sip is indulgently sweet and ends with a dry, long, warming, lingering finish.

Where can I buy it?

Whiskey glass
Haris Calkic / iStock

You can purchase Laws Whiskey House SUPER WHEATER at select retailers and the newly opened Laws Whiskey Sanctuary for the suggested retail price of $129.99 for a 750ml bottle.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Penelope Bourbon releases new American Light Whiskey
Penelope Bourbon is launching a 17-year-old whiskey
Whiskey in a glass

Penelope Bourbon was founded in 2018 and has quickly gained a loyal following while it continues to grow. Its newest release, Penelope American Light Whiskey, is part of the brand’s annual limited releases. These expressions consist of the rarest and longest-aged barrels Penelope has at its disposal.
Penelope American Light Whiskey

Penelope American Light Whiskey begins with a mash bill of 99% corn and 1% malted barley. It was distilled at the historic Seagram’s site in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, which is now known as Ross & Squib Distillery. It was matured for seventeen years in second-fill oak barrels before being bottled at a robust 138.8-proof.

Read more
LOUIS XIII Cognac is paying tribute to the Lunar New Year with a special release
Louis XII is celebrating the Lunar New Year with an artistic expression
LOUIS XIII

Louis XIII is another alcohol brand paying tribute to the Lunar New Year with an exceptional new release. Like Tamdhu Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Martell, and Remy Martin, Louis XIII is launching a limited-edition expression celebrating the Year of the Snake.
The LOUIS XIII Limited Edition Lunar New Year Coffret

Created to celebrate the 2025 Lunar New Year, The LOUIS XIII Limited Edition Lunar New Year Coffret begins like all of the renowned offerings from this iconic brand. The included eaux-de-vie  (over 1,200) come from Grande Champagne vineyards and are matured between 40 and 100 years.

Read more
Seedlip founder Ben Branson launches zero-proof bitters
Seedlip founder Ben Branson is launching zero-proof bitters
seasn bitters

For those unaware, bitters are concentrated flavor extracts made with herbs, spices, fruits, and other ingredients. They are used in cocktail recipes. If you enjoy mixed drinks like the classic Old Fashioned or timeless Sazerac, you probably know the importance of bitters. The only problem is that if you plan to use bitters to make mocktails, you can't. This is because traditional bitters have a neutral alcohol base. That is, until now.
seasn bitters

If you're a fan of non-alcoholic spirits, you know all about the prowess of Seedlip. Ben Branson, the brand's founder, recently announced the launch of seasn. These 0% ABV bitters come in two varieties: LIGHT and DARK. Branson spent six years experimenting with more than eighty different spices, herbs, and botanicals to develop the recipes for these unique, flavorful, alcohol-free bitters.

Read more