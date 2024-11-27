 Skip to main content
Do lattes have caffeine? Here’s what’s really in your cup

What to know about caffeine content in lattes

latte
Pixabay / Pexels

Lattes are known for their frothy texture, ideal for coffee drinkers who like creamy coffee with the right touch of espresso flavor. Although the latte is a classic espresso drink on nearly every coffee shop’s menu, there’s still much to consider when ordering one. Besides the big question of which flavor you’ll order, you might have wondered how much of an energy boost you can expect from your cup.

For those who carefully track how much caffeine we consume, ordering coffee on the go can sometimes be challenging. Do lattes have caffeine? And if they do, how much caffeine do they contain? If you’ve asked yourself these questions, we’ve got the answers. Here, we’ll dive into the world of caffeine in lattes so you know exactly how much caffeine is in your cup.

Understanding the makeup of a latte

Latte
Chevanon Photography / Pexels

A classic latte isn’t an overly complicated drink. A latte consists of just espresso shots and steamed milk, with the occasional sweetener or coffee syrup added in, depending on the variety. However, the ingredient ratio makes a latte unique from other espresso drinks. A classic latte usually consists of a 3:1 or 4:1 ratio of milk to espresso, meaning far more milk than espresso is used in this drink. Of course, using more milk than espresso is why the drink is known for its ultra-creamy taste.

The creamy, mild taste of a latte is why it’s a popular drink for those who are just learning to fall in love with the taste of coffee. The creamy nature of this drink dilutes the strong espresso, making it a much milder choice than other espresso drinks like a cappuccino.

Do lattes have caffeine?

latte
Kaboompics / Pexels

Yes, lattes do contain caffeine due to the espresso shots used. However, the amount of caffeine in a latte becomes a bit trickier to answer. Since lattes come in different sizes, there’s much variation in how much espresso is used in each drink. Most standard lattes use one or two espresso shots, but extra-large sizes at some coffee shops may include three or more espresso shots.

Most espresso shots generally contain about 60 to 65 mg of caffeine (per one-ounce shot). With this in mind, an average small latte contains about 62 to 63 mg of caffeine, whereas a large or double latte will contain around 125 mg.

If you’re unsure exactly how many shots are used in a latte size, be sure to ask your barista so you can better gauge how much caffeine is in your cup. Since no other ingredients in the latte besides the espresso contain caffeine, how much caffeine a latte has strictly depends on how many espresso shots are used. There’s also some variation in caffeine content based on the type of espresso used. For example, a latte with blonde espresso instead of traditional may contain more caffeine (usually about 80mg per shot of espresso).

Lattes vs. other coffee drinks

Brewed espresso

For an afternoon pick-me-up or a morning go-to, the latte can shine as a drink of choice for any time of the day. However, the volume of milk used in a latte means you’ll have to drink quite a bit of dairy to get your caffeine fix.

You can think of the latte as a drink of enjoyment rather than one used to get a quick energy boost. Consuming straight espresso shots or other beverages with less milk, such as a macchiato, is a better choice if you want to get caffeine without drinking as much volume. Overall, lattes contain about the same caffeine content as other espresso drinks that include one or two shots of espresso. The same goes for an iced latte, which contains the same ingredients as a hot latte but is poured over ice.

Is there a decaf latte?

latte
xyzcharlize / Unsplash

You probably won’t see “decaf latte” listed on a coffee shop menu, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist. If you prefer decaffeinated coffee, you don’t have to always settle for regular coffee. A latte can be ordered decaf, using decaf espresso shots and steamed milk.

Most larger coffee shop chains, such as Dunkin’ and Starbucks, offer decaf espresso shots upon request. These decaf lattes contain almost no caffeine, with about 97% of the caffeine removed. Ordering a decaf latte is an excellent choice if you’ve already had more than enough caffeine for the day or simply don’t enjoy the side effects that consuming too much caffeine can bring.

