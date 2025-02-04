Misunderstood Whiskey Co., announces third ‘Have a Toddy, Help Somebody’ campaign

Table of Contents Table of Contents Have A Toddy, Help Somebody Where can I buy it?

It’s that time of year again. And no, we’re not talking about Valentine’s Day (although that is on the horizon). We’re talking about Hot Toddy season. The frigid winter months are the perfect time of year for this warming drink of whiskey, lemon juice, honey, and hot water.

Misunderstood Whiskey Co. knows all about the appeal of this timeless, boozy winter warmer. But instead of simply releasing a recipe for a flavorful, warming Hot Toddy, this popular brand is announcing the return of its charity campaign, “Have A Toddy, Help Somebody.”

Have A Toddy, Help Somebody

In honor of National Cancer Prevention Month this February, “Have A Toddy, Help Somebody” has raised more than $20,000 so far. Like last year (and the year before), one dollar of every 750ml bottle of Misunderstood Ginger Spiced Whiskey will be donated to the JDJ Foundation. Purchase a bottle from a retailer or at the brand’s online shop, and you’ll donate to a great cause.

The JDJ Foundation is a non-profit founded by James Blauvelt, who lost both of his parents to cancer. The charity provides financial support to families battling various forms of cancer.

“This campaign is incredibly important to us. We cherish the ability to support families who are navigating tough times and partner with our good friend James,” JD Recobs and Chris Buglisi, co-founders of Misunderstood Whiskey Co., said in a press release.

“We’re grateful for the growing number of partners and customers who’ve embraced this initiative and aim to make a greater impact this year.”

Where can I buy it?

If you want to purchase a bottle of Misunderstood Ginger Spiced Whiskey, it is available at select retailers nationwide and on the brand’s website for the suggested price of $34.99.

