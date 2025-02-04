 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Misunderstood Whiskey Co., announces third ‘Have a Toddy, Help Somebody’ campaign

Misunderstood Whiskey Co. is relaunching its 'Have a Toddy, Help Somebody' campaign

By
Misunderstood Whiskey Co.
Misunderstood Whiskey Co.

It’s that time of year again. And no, we’re not talking about Valentine’s Day (although that is on the horizon). We’re talking about Hot Toddy season. The frigid winter months are the perfect time of year for this warming drink of whiskey, lemon juice, honey, and hot water.

Misunderstood Whiskey Co. knows all about the appeal of this timeless, boozy winter warmer. But instead of simply releasing a recipe for a flavorful, warming Hot Toddy, this popular brand is announcing the return of its charity campaign, “Have A Toddy, Help Somebody.”

Recommended Videos

Have A Toddy, Help Somebody

Misunderstood Whiskey Co.
Misunderstood Whiskey Misunderstood Whiskey Co.

In honor of National Cancer Prevention Month this February, “Have A Toddy, Help Somebody” has raised more than $20,000 so far. Like last year (and the year before), one dollar of every 750ml bottle of Misunderstood Ginger Spiced Whiskey will be donated to the JDJ Foundation. Purchase a bottle from a retailer or at the brand’s online shop, and you’ll donate to a great cause.

Related

The JDJ Foundation is a non-profit founded by James Blauvelt, who lost both of his parents to cancer. The charity provides financial support to families battling various forms of cancer.

“This campaign is incredibly important to us. We cherish the ability to support families who are navigating tough times and partner with our good friend James,” JD Recobs and Chris Buglisi, co-founders of Misunderstood Whiskey Co., said in a press release.

“We’re grateful for the growing number of partners and customers who’ve embraced this initiative and aim to make a greater impact this year.”

Where can I buy it?

Hot Toddy
istock/ivandzyuba

If you want to purchase a bottle of Misunderstood Ginger Spiced Whiskey, it is available at select retailers nationwide and on the brand’s website for the suggested price of $34.99.

Buy Now

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Penelope Bourbon releases new American Light Whiskey
Penelope Bourbon is launching a 17-year-old whiskey
Whiskey in a glass

Penelope Bourbon was founded in 2018 and has quickly gained a loyal following while it continues to grow. Its newest release, Penelope American Light Whiskey, is part of the brand’s annual limited releases. These expressions consist of the rarest and longest-aged barrels Penelope has at its disposal.
Penelope American Light Whiskey

Penelope American Light Whiskey begins with a mash bill of 99% corn and 1% malted barley. It was distilled at the historic Seagram’s site in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, which is now known as Ross & Squib Distillery. It was matured for seventeen years in second-fill oak barrels before being bottled at a robust 138.8-proof.

Read more
Mr. & Mrs. Bourbon is partnering with a Grammy-nominated artist on a new whiskey
Mr. & Mrs. Bourbon is collaborating with an R&B star
Mr. & Mrs Bourbon

Established in 2019, Mr. & Mrs. Bourbon is a private partnership between founder Russ Smith and renowned distillers throughout Kentucky. Currently, the brand has released a variety of noteworthy bourbon and rye whiskeys. Recently, not only did the brand announce a new bourbon, but one in which it collaborated with a Grammy-nominated R&B artist.
The October London x Mr. & Mrs. Bourbon collaboration

Mr. & Mrs. Bourbon is collaborating with Grammy-nominated R&B artist and Death Row Records recording artist October London on a premium, limited-edition expression that melds the worlds of whiskey and music.

Read more
7 years in the making: A look at the coolest new whiskey tasting room in the U.S.
A spiritual journey indeed
Laws Whiskey staircase

It took some seven years but the new tasting room from Laws Whiskey is here. There were holdups galore, from pandemics to permits, but having visited the Denver venue firsthand, we can genuinely say it was worth the wait. The structure is dazzling down to every detail, but perhaps that's to be expected from a West Coast distillery that champions all the little things that add up to something special in the barrel.

Inspired by a church, the tasting room boasts pews built by the owner for guests to sit on as a member of the Laws team preaches the gospel of whiskey from the pulpit. There are breathtaking custom Gothic windows that arch toward the heavens and a tasting bar that speaks to the moniker of the brand with a "there are no shortcuts" slogan written on the wall.
The breathtaking details

Read more