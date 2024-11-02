 Skip to main content
The best whiskeys to mix into your seasonal hot toddy

Hot toddy time: Pick the right whiskey for this warming cocktail

By
Hot toddy
invizbk / iStock

Soon not only will we begin layering with heavy clothing, but we’re going to start reaching for soothing, boozy cocktails to warm our bones from the inside out. When we think of these seasonal warming drinks, we envision whiskey-based cocktails and one drink comes to mind: the hot toddy.

For those new to the drink, the hot toddy is a surprisingly simple cocktail consisting of hot water, whiskey, honey, and fresh lemon juice. Often used as a cure-all for cold and flu symptoms, it’s also a go-to as a cold-weather, end-of-night drink, and some drinkers add cinnamon sticks and other spices to elevate the cocktail.

Thought to have its origins in 17th-century British-controlled India, its name comes from the Hindi word “taddy” which is a drink of fermented palm sap. It gained popularity in the 1700s in Scotland and England where it was even prescribed by doctors to cure various illnesses. And while there’s no proof that it can alleviate any cold aches and pains, some still enjoy sipping a hot toddy while they’re home sick, watching The Price is Right, or early afternoon soap operas.

The best whiskeys for a hot toddy

Side view of cup of hot toddy with cinnamon on saucer and nuts walnuts on wooden background
Unique_Track / Shutterstock

Regardless of whether you drink it because you have a cold or you simply want to warm up with a whiskey-based, boozy cocktail, picking the right whiskey is important. Sure, you want flavorful honey, fresh lemon juice, and other ingredients, but the right whiskey is the most important ingredient.

Maybe you want to keep it traditional and use a well-made single malt (or blended) Scotch whisky, a spicy, peppery rye whiskey, or a sweet corn bourbon. And while you don’t need to go with a high-end option, you definitely don’t want to go bottom shelf. Fear not, you don’t have to meander through your local liquor store hoping someone will see your sad face and help steer you in the right direction. We did the work for you.

Below, you’ll find our picks for the best whiskeys for your seasonal hot toddy. To help you out, we picked a blended Scotch whisky, single malt Scotch whisky, rye whiskey, and bourbon whiskey. Keep scrolling to see them all.

Johnnie Walker Black

Johnnie Walker Black Label
Johnnie Walker

When it comes to blended Scotch whiskies, it’s difficult to beat the appeal of Johnnie Walker Black. It’s surprisingly inexpensive for a mix of grain and single malt whiskies with a minimum age of 12 years.

Tasting notes: It will add flavors like honey, candied orange peels, vanilla beans, toffee, and subtle peat smoke to your favorite hot toddy recipe.

Glenmorangie The Original 10

Glenmorangie The Original
Glenmorangie

Glenmorangie The Original 10 is possibly the best mixable, reasonably priced beginner single malt Scotch whisky available today. Glenmorangie’s flagship expression is matured for a full 10 years in ex-bourbon barrels.

Tasting notes: The result is a nuanced, complex, balanced whisky with notes of toasted vanilla beans, ripe peaches, candied orange peels, nuts, toffee, and oaky wood.

Rittenhouse Straight Rye

Rittenhouse
Rittenhouse

If you want to add an herbal, peppery, spicy kick to your hot toddy, you’re going to want a well-made rye whiskey. When it comes to mixing, we opt for Rittenhouse Straight Rye. This award-winning bottle-in-bond rye whiskey has been matured in charred oak barrels for four years.

Tasting notes:  The result is a 100-proof sippable mixable whiskey with notes of sticky toffee pudding, raisins, cinnamon, maple candy, cracked black pepper, and toasted vanilla beans. The finish is warming, spicy, and memorable.

Wild Turkey 101

Wild Turkey 101
Wild Turkey

Bourbon drinkers and bartenders alike love Wild Turkey 101 for its complex, bold flavor profile. This 101-proof whiskey is not only a great base for a hot toddy, but one that you’ll sip neat or on the rocks on the first unseasonably cool fall evening.

Tasting notes: Aged in Wild Turkey’s deepest alligator char oak barrels, this nuanced whiskey is known for its flavor profile of caramelized sugar, cinnamon sugar, charred wood, orange peels, and cracked black pepper.

Bottom line

Hot toddy
rman / iStock

The whiskey you choose to use as the base for your hot toddy is up to you. Just make one on the first cold night and we guarantee you’ll be hooked. The drink is easy to make. You simply combine hot water, whiskey, lemon juice, and honey and enjoy. You can spice it up with cinnamon and other spices, but it’s not even necessary. Let the whiskey be the main event. You wouldn’t want a great single malt, blended Scotch, rye whiskey, or bourbon to get lost behind some overpowering cinnamon, clove, or even pumpkin spice, would you?

