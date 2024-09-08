 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

5 amazing pumpkin spice cocktails you should be making

It's pumpkin spice season

By
Fall table set with pumpkins
Anna Tukhfatullina Food Photographer / Stylist / Pexels

Fall is just around the corner, which means it’s time to bring on all of those nostalgic seasonal flavors we all know and love. This year, however, we’re taking pumpkin spice beyond your morning coffee run and into your favorite alcoholic cocktails. Enjoying the fall-inspired flavors of pumpkin spice all day long is easier than it sounds, especially when you’ve got pumpkin spice chocolate liqueur on hand. This fall staple is a must-have for your bar cart, offering a versatile option to make dozens of fall cocktails that are sure to hit the spot. Below, check out 5 of our favorite pumpkin spice cocktails to get you in the autumn spirit.

Pumpkin spice latte

ozart Chocolate Liqueur / ozart Chocolate Liqueur

Starting with a simple and classic is a spirited twist on a classic pumpkin spice latte made with Mozart’s pumpkin spice chocolate liqueur. Made in Austria, we love this option as it is made with all-natural ingredients — milk chocolate, caramel, natural pumpkin juice, cinnamon, cloves, and a hint of vanilla.

Recommended Videos

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons Mozart Pumpkin Spice Chocolate Liqueur
  • ½ cup strong coffee
  • 1 cup milk (any variety)
  • 1 tbsp maple syrup, or more to taste
  • ½ tsp pure vanilla extract
  • ¼ tsp pumpkin pie spice
  • Optional: Whipped cream, cinnamon stick, and pumpkin pie spice for garnish

Method

  1. In a small saucepan, combine the coffee, milk, maple syrup, vanilla, and pumpkin pie spice.
  2. Heat over low heat, whisking.
  3. Remove from heat and add Mozart Pumpkin Spice.
  4. Pour into a coffee mug and garnish.

Pumpkin chocolate cheesecake

ozart Chocolate Liqueur / ozart Chocolate Liqueur

Indulgent but not too sweet, the pumpkin chocolate cheesecake cocktail hits the spot for an after-dinner treat. The cookie crumbles and roasted pumpkin seeds for garnish really complete not only the look of this drink, but also the taste.

Ingredients

  • 3 oz Mozart Pumpkin Spice Chocolate Liqueur
  • .75 oz maple syrup
  • 6 bar spoons plain yogurt
  • cookie crumbles, roasted pumpkin seeds, and ground nutmeg for garnish

Method

  1. Combine cookie crumbles with roasted and chopped pumpkin seeds.
  2. To garnish the glass, dip the rim into maple syrup, followed by the cookie/pumpkin seed mixture.
  3. Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice.
  4. Shake and strain. Garnish with ground nutmeg.

Pumpkin spice golden harvest boozy shake

Mozart-Pumpkin-Spice-Golden-Harvest-Boozy-Shake
Mozart Chocolate Liqueur / Mozart Chocolate Liqueur

If you want to go all out and truly get into your love for all things fall, the pumpkin spice golden harvest boozy shake is exactly what you need. Whether you’re making this as a fun treat for yourself or to impress party guests, you can’t go wrong with this indulgent (and spiked) treat. Complete with caramelized popcorn and your favorite seasonal candy, this is a blend of a drink and a dessert all in one.

Ingredients

  • 2 oz Mozart Pumpkin Spice Chocolate Liqueur
  • 8 oz milk
  • 2 oz carrot juice
  • 3 barspoons of caramel ice cream (or vanilla ice cream with caramel swirls)
  • whipped cream, caramelized popcorn, seasonal candy, cheesecake bite for garnish

Method

  1. Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend well. Strain into a large glass.
  2. Top with whipped cream and garnish with caramelized popcorn, seasonal candy, and a cheesecake bite.

Pumpkin eggnog 

If you love eggnog, try this autumn-inspired pumpkin eggnog twist, requiring only a few steps to make. Amongst all of these favorite pumpkin spice cocktails, we love that this one is slightly less sweet and has a creamier texture. Serve this drink in a coupe glass or stemless coupe to complete the look.

Ingredients

  • .5 oz Mozart Pumpkin Spice Chocolate Liqueur
  • 1 oz cognac
  • .75 oz eggnog
  • whipped cream, ground nutmeg, and chocolate flakes for garnish

Method

  1. Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a chilled coupe.
  2. Top with whipped cream and garnish with ground nutmeg and chocolate flakes.
  3. Serve and enjoy!

Pumpkin spice hot chocolate punch

pumpkin spice hot chocolate punch
Mozart Chocolate Liqueur / Mozart Chocolate Liqueur

Blending fall flavors of both pumpkin spice and apple, the pumpkin spice hot chocolate punch is an awesome choice to serve at any fall gathering, from Friendsgiving to Halloween parties. Serve in a glass mug for an Instagram-worthy option that is unique from other pumpkin spice cocktails.

Ingredients

  • 2 oz Mozart Pumpkin Spice Chocolate Liqueur
  • 4 oz warm milk
  • .5 oz apple pie syrup
  • .25 oz rum
  • simple syrup and chopped pumpkin seeds for the rim
  • whipped cream and ground cinnamon for garnish

Method

  1. To garnish the glass, chop pumpkin seeds and dip the rim into simple syrup, followed by the pumpkin seeds.
  2. Combine milk, apple pie syrup, and rum.
  3. Warm on low heat and pour into glass.
  4. Slowly add Mozart Pumpkin Spice and stir gently.
  5. Top with whipped cream and ground cinnamon.

Editors’ Recommendations

Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is a freelance writer with a special focus on health, fitness, lifestyle, food, and nutrition topics. She holds a B.S…
Enjoy these cucumber-themed cocktails before summer ends
Cool, refreshing, and the taste of summer - cucumber is an underrated cocktail ingredient
cucumber cocktail recipes margarita fiero tequila 1200x1200

One of the great joys of summer, as every gardener knows, is a cool, crunchy, fresh cucumber. Often overlooked as an uninspiring salad staple, the humble cucumber actually has a distinct flavor of its own and a great freshness which is a delightful addition to many cocktails. Cucumber works naturally in savory-focused drinks incorporating ingredients like basil or celery, but it also goes extremely well with citrus, particularly lime juice, and can even work in sweeter drinks if it's balanced carefully.

To go beyond a cucumber wheel in your G&T or a cucumber infused gin -- those we love those too -- we've got a selection of cucumber cocktails featuring gin, vodka, and tequila. They incorporate cucumber through muddling, use as a cucumber slice, and blending and straining, so get experimenting with these before summer ends to toast the flavor of the season.
Cucumber Summer Cocktail

Read more
Mix this El Tequileño Añejo Gran Reserva tequila into cocktails if you dare
High end aged tequilas are mostly sipped neat - but they make for great cocktails too
Agave in a field

High-end tequila brand El Tequileño, known for its artisanal approach to tequila production, is introducing a limited edition Añejo Gran Reserva iteration. This aged tequila is primarily for sipping, but the brand has some suggestions for delicious cocktails to make use of the release as well.

Blended by Master Distiller Tony Salles, this Gran Reserva includes a a one year old Añejo, and two and four year old Extra Añejos, which are aged in American and French Oak barrels. Each batch of the spirit is aged using different barrels, giving each one its own distinct flavor. This version has aromas of cooked agave and vanilla, with flavors of toasted oak and nuts.

Read more
This funky mezcal cocktail uses a spice blend as its secret ingredient
Using two types of mezcal, Nixta Licor de Elote, and Trader Joe's Everything but the Elote
romeos mezcal old fashioned recipe elote photo credit mistey nguyen

A great bartender can use practically any ingredient in the right cocktail, even a spice blend. In a new recipe from Romeo's in New York City, owner Evan Hawkins makes use of not only a blend of mezcals but also Trader Joe's Everything but the Elote seasoning to create a funky, savory Mezcal Old Fashioned.

The basis of an Old Fashioned is incredibly simple: just whiskey, sugar, and bitters. That makes it a favorite way for many people to enjoy spirits, and it the same principal is also applied to other spirits to make a brandy Old Fashioned or a rum Old Fashioned.

Read more