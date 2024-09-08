It's pumpkin spice season

Fall is just around the corner, which means it’s time to bring on all of those nostalgic seasonal flavors we all know and love. This year, however, we’re taking pumpkin spice beyond your morning coffee run and into your favorite alcoholic cocktails. Enjoying the fall-inspired flavors of pumpkin spice all day long is easier than it sounds, especially when you’ve got pumpkin spice chocolate liqueur on hand. This fall staple is a must-have for your bar cart, offering a versatile option to make dozens of fall cocktails that are sure to hit the spot. Below, check out 5 of our favorite pumpkin spice cocktails to get you in the autumn spirit.

Pumpkin spice latte

Starting with a simple and classic is a spirited twist on a classic pumpkin spice latte made with Mozart’s pumpkin spice chocolate liqueur. Made in Austria, we love this option as it is made with all-natural ingredients — milk chocolate, caramel, natural pumpkin juice, cinnamon, cloves, and a hint of vanilla.

Ingredients

3 tablespoons Mozart Pumpkin Spice Chocolate Liqueur

½ cup strong coffee

1 cup milk (any variety)

1 tbsp maple syrup, or more to taste

½ tsp pure vanilla extract

¼ tsp pumpkin pie spice

Optional: Whipped cream, cinnamon stick, and pumpkin pie spice for garnish

Method

In a small saucepan, combine the coffee, milk, maple syrup, vanilla, and pumpkin pie spice. Heat over low heat, whisking. Remove from heat and add Mozart Pumpkin Spice. Pour into a coffee mug and garnish.

Pumpkin chocolate cheesecake

Indulgent but not too sweet, the pumpkin chocolate cheesecake cocktail hits the spot for an after-dinner treat. The cookie crumbles and roasted pumpkin seeds for garnish really complete not only the look of this drink, but also the taste.

Ingredients

3 oz Mozart Pumpkin Spice Chocolate Liqueur

.75 oz maple syrup

6 bar spoons plain yogurt

cookie crumbles, roasted pumpkin seeds, and ground nutmeg for garnish

Method

Combine cookie crumbles with roasted and chopped pumpkin seeds. To garnish the glass, dip the rim into maple syrup, followed by the cookie/pumpkin seed mixture. Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake and strain. Garnish with ground nutmeg.

Pumpkin spice golden harvest boozy shake

If you want to go all out and truly get into your love for all things fall, the pumpkin spice golden harvest boozy shake is exactly what you need. Whether you’re making this as a fun treat for yourself or to impress party guests, you can’t go wrong with this indulgent (and spiked) treat. Complete with caramelized popcorn and your favorite seasonal candy, this is a blend of a drink and a dessert all in one.

Ingredients

2 oz Mozart Pumpkin Spice Chocolate Liqueur

8 oz milk

2 oz carrot juice

3 barspoons of caramel ice cream (or vanilla ice cream with caramel swirls)

whipped cream, caramelized popcorn, seasonal candy, cheesecake bite for garnish

Method

Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend well. Strain into a large glass. Top with whipped cream and garnish with caramelized popcorn, seasonal candy, and a cheesecake bite.

Pumpkin eggnog

If you love eggnog, try this autumn-inspired pumpkin eggnog twist, requiring only a few steps to make. Amongst all of these favorite pumpkin spice cocktails, we love that this one is slightly less sweet and has a creamier texture. Serve this drink in a coupe glass or stemless coupe to complete the look.

Ingredients

.5 oz Mozart Pumpkin Spice Chocolate Liqueur

1 oz cognac

.75 oz eggnog

whipped cream, ground nutmeg, and chocolate flakes for garnish

Method

Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a chilled coupe. Top with whipped cream and garnish with ground nutmeg and chocolate flakes. Serve and enjoy!

Pumpkin spice hot chocolate punch

Blending fall flavors of both pumpkin spice and apple, the pumpkin spice hot chocolate punch is an awesome choice to serve at any fall gathering, from Friendsgiving to Halloween parties. Serve in a glass mug for an Instagram-worthy option that is unique from other pumpkin spice cocktails.

Ingredients

2 oz Mozart Pumpkin Spice Chocolate Liqueur

4 oz warm milk

.5 oz apple pie syrup

.25 oz rum

simple syrup and chopped pumpkin seeds for the rim

whipped cream and ground cinnamon for garnish

Method