Neat or in a cocktail, there’s a style of Scotch for everyone

Today is National Scotch Day, so it’s the perfect opportunity to introduce yourself to this smoky, rich style of whisky. The conventional wisdom is that if you’re trying to get into Scotch, or if you’re trying to introduce a friend to the category, then you should start with something more mellow. Perhaps a Speyside Scotch like The Glenlivet or Glenfiddich 12 year old, which are commonly available and have an approachable sweetness and a relatively lower abv.

But I have an alternative take. I think if you’re going to try out Scotch, you might as well jump in feet first with the best, most exciting Scotch you can find. One that I’ve been loving lately is Ardbeg An Oa, which has the distillery’s signature robust peatiness but also a lovely round, smooth texture and flavors of butterscotch and toffee. Even with the hearty flavors and higher abv, this would be a fine introduction to the style for anyone with an adventurous palate.

Recommended Videos

Most Scotch enthusiasts will tell you that Scotch should be enjoyed neat. Indeed, you’ll even find some who consider adding a drop of water or an ice cube to your glass to be an abomination. But if you prefer it that way, go ahead and enjoy yourself.

And while Scotch hasn’t traditionally been considered a cocktail ingredient, there are brands like Monkey Shoulder which are designed specifically to be mixed. So you could also experiment with some of the cocktails below, whether you’re new to the spirit or a seasoned enthusiast.

Banana Peel Old Fashioned

By Anna Mains, Monkey Shoulder Brand Ambassador

Ingredients:

2 parts Monkey Shoulder

1/4 part rich Banana simple syrup

3 dashes black walnut bitters

Method:

Stir, pour over ice, and add banana for garnish.

Harmony Cafe Martini

Courtesy of The Macallan Harmony Amber Meadow

Ingredients:

2oz The Macallan Harmony Collection Amber Meadow

1oz Espresso

0.75oz Ristretto

0.25oz Coconut / Vanilla Syrup

Method:

Combine all ingredients and shake.

Pour into a coupe or martini glass.

Garnish with toasted coconut and coffee bean dust.

Scorcher Cocktail

Courtesy of Bridget Albert, Mixologist at Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

Ingredients:

1.5 oz smoky or peaty scotch whisky

.75 oz ginger liqueur

.75 oz hot honey syrup

.75oz fresh lemon juice

2 dashes angostura bitters

(egg whites optional)

Method:

Add all ingredients to an ice filled mixing glass. Shake until well chilled. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with a lemon spiral coated with candied ginger.