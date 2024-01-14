Chattanooga Whiskey keeps experimenting with whiskey

If you’re an avid whiskey drinker (especially a bourbon fan), you’re likely keenly aware of Chattanooga Whiskey. While the brand was only founded in 2011, in the last decade, it has racked up numerous awards while gaining countless fans due to its flavorful, complex whiskeys. Its newest expression is whiskey from its award-winning Experimental Single Batch Series. It’s simply called Batch 035: Centenary Cask. There is a story, however, behind that name.

The newest expression from the brand’s annual Experimental Single Batch Series gets its unique name because this pot-still distilled whiskey was mature in an incredibly rare, 100-year-old Oloroso sherry puncheon. To add to that, it’s aged in 100-gallon batches using the traditional solera style.

Recommended Videos

First filled in 2021, Batch XXXV (as it’s also referred to) begins with the brand’s signature “Barrel 91” recipe (a four-grain whiskey made with yellow corn, malted rye, caramel malted barley, and honey malted barley) as well as the recipe made with malted barley and rye. These two whiskeys were blended and aged for more than a year in the aforementioned antique casks.

“Blending may be the final creative act of the distiller, allowing us a chance to further develop harmony and complexity in the final whiskey. What makes the Centenary Cask so distinct actually lies within its constraints,” Levi Zehrung, Chattanooga Whiskey’s Experimental Production Manager, said in a press release.

“Because the size of the Oloroso cask limits the blend to about 3-4 barrels, each barrel must therefore be carefully chosen to work well together and to balance the bold, antique notes of Oloroso. Our hope is that you enjoy this unique whiskey and take time to explore its layered complexity,” adds Zehrung.

What does it taste like?

This 100-proof whiskey is known for its complex flavor profile featuring hints of Christmas fruit cake, dried cherries, herbal tea, pipe tobacco, vanilla, and a sweet, memorable Oloroso sherry finish. If you’re a fan of sherry-finished and matured single-malt Scotch whiskies and bourbons, this is a must-try. It’s the kind of whiskey you’ll want to savor slowly, neat, or on the rocks as you unravel all of the various unique aromas and flavors.

Sadly, like with many limited-edition expressions, you won’t be able to simply pop into your favorite liquor store or online retailer to grab yourself a bottle of Batch XXXV: Centenary Cask. A 750ml bottle is available for purchase at the Chattanooga Whiskey Experimental Distillery in Chattanooga, Tennessee, for $69.99. But you don’t necessarily have to take a road trip to the Volunteer State to get your hands on a bottle. Renowned online alcohol seller Seelbachs.com is also shopping in select states. Visit the site to see if your state is on the list. Otherwise, hop in your car and head to Chattanooga for some 100-year-old sherry goodness.

Editors' Recommendations