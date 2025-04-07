 Skip to main content
Copper & Cask is launching 20-Year Hazmat Cigar Blend

Copper & Cask is launching a 20-year-old blended Canadian whisky

Copper & Cask was founded in Rhode Island in 2021. This independent bottler is known for releasing countless cask strength single barrel bourbons, ryes, and other specialty releases. Recently, it announced the launch of a new, unique 20-year-old expression.

Copper & Cask 20-Year Hazmat Cigar Blend

Copper & Cask
Copper & Cask

The newest release from Copper & Cask 20-Year Hazmat Cigar Blend is the 10th addition to its small batch series. This is the first of five new releases the brand is set to launch in 2025. All of which will feature the recently updated label design.

Copper & Cask 20-Year Hazmat Cigar Blend is a blended Canadian whisky that was matured for two decades and made up of only fifteen barrels. The whisky was first matured for nineteen years in the original barrels in Alberta, Canada, before being blended in micro-batches and re-barreled in a combination of Tawny Port and Armagnac casks. After a few months of finishing, the whisky is married together before bottling.

The result is a complex, memorable 145.2-proof whisky that begins with a nose of ripe fruits, candied orange peels, vanilla beans, and light spices. The palate is a mix of ripe berries, dried cherries, sticky toffee pudding, vanilla beans, and chocolate. It’s big and bold and deserves to be enjoyed neat or with a splash or two of water to open up the nose and palate.

Where can I buy it?

Copper & Cask 20-Year Hazmat Cigar Blend is a limited-edition expression and is available at select retailers in fifteen states. It’s also available on online retailers and Copper & Cask’s web store for the suggested retail price of $84.99.

