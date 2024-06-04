 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Rebel unveils its limited edition single barrel bourbon, aged for 10 years

By
Rebel
Lux Row Distillers

For those who enjoy a classic bourbon, there’s a new release to look out for: the brand Lux Row Distillers is bringing out a limited edition release of Rebel 10 year old single barrel bourbon.

Rebel Bourbon is known for its classic Kentucky bourbon, coming from Bardstown, Kentucky where the distillery opened in 2018.  Formerly known as Rebel Yell, the brand has a long history dating back to the 1930s and has been name-checked by celebrities from The Rolling Stones’ Keith Richards to Billy Joel.

Recommended Videos

The new release uses a classic wheated recipe from the 1840s and is bottled one barrel at a time, promising to deliver vanilla and dark fruits along with citrus and oak for a smooth, spicy drink. Each bottle of the limited edition release will be marked with a barrel number and a date indicating how long it has been aged.

Related

The Rebel 10-year has also been submitted for awards, winning a Double Platinum at the American Spirits Council of Tasters (ASCOT) Awards. Rebel releases limited editions annually, using single casks and a high abv of 50% to create a distinctive experience.

“This annual Rebel 10-Year Single Barrel shows how Rebel is bridging the gap between its heritage and modern tastes,” said Lux Row Distillers Master Distiller John Rempe. “I think consumers will appreciate the hand-crafted single barrel process when they experience the robust, rebellious flavor and mature finish of this extra smooth sipping whiskey.”

The Rebel 10 year single barrel bourbon will be released later this month, for $100 for a 750 ml bottle.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
Our favorite bourbon cocktails for summer (it’s not just a cold-weather drink)
Yes, bourbon is a summer spirit
Cocktail

We get it. Bourbon is warming, sometimes quite potent, and well-suited for fall and midwinter sipping. But if you don’t also think of bourbon whiskey as a summer spirit, you’re doing it wrong. Sure, you can enjoy a nuanced, complex bourbon on an unseasonably cool evening while you sit around a campfire. But it’s also a great spirit for mixing into fresh, seasonably appropriate summer bourbon cocktails.
Why bourbon works for summer cocktails

While gin, vodka, tequila, and rum seem to get most of the love during the warmer months, if you’re letting your bourbon bottles collect dust, you’re really missing out. The corn-based spirit pairs perfectly with herbs, sparkling water, and other fresh, warm-weather ingredients.

Read more
Nick Offerman, Lagavulin debut 11-year-old Scotch whisky finished in rum casks
This is the fourth collaboration between Offerman and the Scotch whisky distillery
Lagavulin offerman

If you’ve seen Parks and Recreation, you know all about the character Ron Swanson’s affinity for whisk(e)y. Well, did you know that the actor who portrayed the mustachioed character also loves whisky? Specifically single malt Scotch whisky. That’s a bit of an understatement, though. Not only does Nick Offerman enjoy a dram or two of aged single malt whisky from time to time, but he’s been collaborating with Lagavulin to release a limited-edition expression of the popular peated whisky for the last few years.

The fourth limited-edition collaboration with the beloved Islay distillery is called Lagavulin Offerman Edition: Caribbean Rum Cask Finish Aged 11 Years. This one is all about combining tropical sweetness and robust peat smoke.
How was it aged?

Read more
Basil Hayden brought back a popular limited edition bourbon — where you can get it
Basil Hayden brings back a smoky favorite
Whiskey splashing from a glass

Not only is Basil Hayden one of the all-time coolest names, but he was a whiskey pioneer who is often referred to as the “father of high-rye bourbon.” You also might not realize that his image adorns the bottle of Old Grand-Dad sitting on your home bar. His grandson opened a distillery and named the whiskey after him. Oh yeah, and his name is literally also used for a fairly popular whiskey brand. You might have heard of it. It’s made by Jim Beam (like Old Grand-Dad), and it’s called Basil Hayden (formerly Basil Hayden’s).

We love everything this whiskey brand makes. Its Kentucky Straight Bourbon is one of the first bourbons we ever tried. Its Dark Rye is great and so is its toasted barrel bourbon aptly named Toast. But, back in 2022, Basil Hayden released a truly unique, memorable whiskey that we couldn’t get enough of. And then, it was gone. We’re talking, of course, about Basil Hayden Subtle Smoke.
What is Basil Hayden Subtle Smoke?

Read more