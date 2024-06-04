Rebel unveils its limited edition single barrel bourbon, aged for 10 years

For those who enjoy a classic bourbon, there’s a new release to look out for: the brand Lux Row Distillers is bringing out a limited edition release of Rebel 10 year old single barrel bourbon.

Rebel Bourbon is known for its classic Kentucky bourbon, coming from Bardstown, Kentucky where the distillery opened in 2018. Formerly known as Rebel Yell, the brand has a long history dating back to the 1930s and has been name-checked by celebrities from The Rolling Stones’ Keith Richards to Billy Joel.

The new release uses a classic wheated recipe from the 1840s and is bottled one barrel at a time, promising to deliver vanilla and dark fruits along with citrus and oak for a smooth, spicy drink. Each bottle of the limited edition release will be marked with a barrel number and a date indicating how long it has been aged.

The Rebel 10-year has also been submitted for awards, winning a Double Platinum at the American Spirits Council of Tasters (ASCOT) Awards. Rebel releases limited editions annually, using single casks and a high abv of 50% to create a distinctive experience.

“This annual Rebel 10-Year Single Barrel shows how Rebel is bridging the gap between its heritage and modern tastes,” said Lux Row Distillers Master Distiller John Rempe. “I think consumers will appreciate the hand-crafted single barrel process when they experience the robust, rebellious flavor and mature finish of this extra smooth sipping whiskey.”

The Rebel 10 year single barrel bourbon will be released later this month, for $100 for a 750 ml bottle.

