An expert sets the record straight on bourbon’s biggest myths

Bourbon might be America’s “native” spirit and one of the most common whiskey varieties you’ll find on the shelf at your local liquor retailer, but what do you really know about this popular spirit? I’ve been writing about alcohol for nearly 20 years. In that time, I’ve learned a lot of information about the various spirits, wines, and beers we drink on a regular basis. But few spirits have as many myths surrounding them as bourbon.

If you listen to your uninformed whiskey purist uncle, he might tell you a tale about what bourbon is, where it can be made, and why Jack Daniel’s absolutely is a bourbon. But is he actually right? Probably not (although we’ll get into the Jack Daniel’s debate a little later). Keep scrolling as I make an attempt at debunking bourbon myths that you may have heard and don’t know if you should believe them. To help me out, I turned to Paul Hletko, Founder of FEW Spirits.

The bourbon geography myth

You know that in order to be considered a bourbon, the whiskey must fit a few specific rules. Among them are the fact that its mash bill must be made up of at least 51% corn. That is a fact. This is where things get tricky.

That same uncle we mentioned earlier might whisper in your ear that Kentucky is the only state that can make bourbon. And while 95% of it is made in the Blue Grass State, the idea that it can only be made there is one of the many myths about bourbon and a big fat myth at that. To be considered a bourbon, it must be made in the U.S. (including D.C. and Puerto Rico).

“In fact, some of the best bourbon on the planet comes from outside Kentucky, from Evanston Illinois, to Virginia, Indiana, Pennsylvania and more,” Hletko said.

This means that it can be (and is) distilled from Tampa to Tacoma and everywhere in between. Some of the best, most awarded bourbons come from places like Texas, Wyoming, and New York.

Other myths about bourbon

Another big myth is the legend that Elijah Craig invented bourbon whiskey. Sure, it’s a fun tale. As the story goes: The former Baptist preacher created bourbon in 1789 when he decided to age his corn whiskey in charred barrels. The problem with this Genesis story is the fact that there were already other distillers in Kentucky alone making what we now know as bourbon.

Another myth is that the flavor comes from the barrel exclusively. “While the barrel can certainly have a large impact on the flavor, the flavor of the spirit itself comes from the fermentation process,” Hletko explained.

Another myth is that big age statements are better. Bourbon is exclusively aged in new barrels, and so the barrel influence can be too strong if the whiskey is too old.

“The key is to find your own personal balance and understand that many bourbon professionals think the sweet spot is between six and eight years, although preferences certainly vary, and you may like older or younger,” he said.

Regardless of what the ingredients say, Jack Daniel’s isn’t a bourbon. Even though its ingredients fit the criteria for bourbon, it’s considered a Tennessee whiskey because of the charcoal mellowing process it undergoes, called the Lincoln County Process.

Last but not least, there’s a myth that bourbon is too sweet or lacks complexity, or is a “beginners”whiskey.

“While bourbon does certainly have sweet notes like vanilla and caramel, bourbon can be spicy with notes of black and white pepper, and bourbon can be fruity with cherry notes, and bourbon can have a wide variety of flavors, and can be quite complex,” Hletko said.

Bourbon misconceptions

“There are so many misconceptions because a large fraction of the world’s bourbon does come from Kentucky, but the fact remains that some of the best bourbon on the planet comes from outside,” Hletko told us. “Sure, Kentucky makes a lot of bourbon, but the best bourbon in the world comes from all over, including Evanston, Illinois.”

Advice for novice bourbon drinkers

If you’re new to bourbon, try as many brands and expressions as possible. We’ll always tell you to start with classic Kentucky brands like Buffalo Trace, Woodford Reserve, Maker’s Mark, Wild Turkey, and more. But don’t limit yourself to bourbons only from Kentucky. Branch out and try expressions from the likes of Frey Ranch (in Nevada), Wyoming Whiskey (in Wyoming), Garrison Brothers (in Texas), and Woodinville Whiskey (in Washington state), among others.

Buy a reasonably priced bottle for sipping neat, on the rocks, and with a splash or two of water. Also, buy a few bottles exclusively for mixing. While you’ll want to elevate your palate by sipping whiskeys, you should also learn to mix classic bourbon drinks like the Old Fashioned, Manhattan, Gold Rush, Boulevardier, and more.

The best advice for “beginner” bourbon drinkers is “drink it how you like it” and don’t listen to others try and tell you the “best” way to drink it.

“There is only one ‘best way’ to drink bourbon, and that is how you like it. So, experiment with it in cocktails, with cola, neat, rocks, and see how you like it, and you may even find that you like different bourbons in different ways, so don’t be afraid to try it,” he explained. “Bourbon is supposed to be fun, so enjoy it. And if you are new to spirits and sampling neat, I always recommend sipping the smallest sip you can to let your mouth get used to the high alcohol content, and then taking a ‘tasting’ sip, still small, after the smallest sip.”

Bottom line

We hope that after reading this story, you’ll be more likely to look facts up as opposed to simply believing someone who may or may not be informed. At the very least, you now know that bourbon can be made anywhere in the U.S. and definitely not just in Kentucky. Don’t let your uninformed uncle’s opinion muddy the whiskey waters.