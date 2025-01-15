Buffalo Trace releases the second edition of the Prohibition Collection

Table of Contents Table of Contents Buffalo Trace Prohibition Collection #2 Where can I buy the collection?

Not only should we all be excited for a new year to begin, but we can also be stoked to learn that iconic distillery Buffalo Trace is releasing the second edition of its highly popular Prohibition Collection.

This annual limited-edition collection features five bottles commemorating whiskey that were legally produced at the distillery while Prohibition was in effect.

Buffalo Trace Prohibition Collection #2

The second release of this annual collection is crafted to pay tribute to whiskeys that were produced at Buffalo Trace (which was then called George T. Stagg Distillery) while the 18th Amendment was still in effect. If you didn’t know it, only six distilleries were given licenses to produce whiskey for medical use.

The distillery that is now known as Buffalo Trace was one of those distilleries. The whiskeys included are Mirror Brook, Very Oldest Procurable (V.O.P.), Anderson’s Belle, Old Fashioned Mountain Corn, and Silver Wedding Rye Whiskey.

“As the oldest continuously operating distillery in America, Buffalo Trace Distillery carries a legacy built by pioneers like Albert B. Blanton, who guided it through Prohibition,” Harlen Wheatley, Buffalo Trace Master Distiller said in a press release. “The Prohibition Collection honors that history while embodying our long-lasting commitment to crafting exceptional whiskey.”

Not only do you get some outstanding whiskey when you purchase this collection. You get a collectible piece of history. The collection is packaged in a custom-made wood display case that features historic images of the distillery. The whiskeys come in 375ml bottles, the original bottle size of the era.

“The second edition of the Prohibition Collection invites enthusiasts to explore and discuss the history behind these whiskeys,” Andrew Duncan, Global Brand Director at Buffalo Trace Distillery said in a press release. “Faithful updates to significant brands that came to Buffalo Trace to age during Prohibition, these new expressions embody our motto of ‘Honor Tradition, Embrace Change.’ After releasing the first set, we were thrilled to see lots of conversation around these previously-forgotten brands. We look forward to hearing more forgotten stories as these new expressions are released into the world.”

Where can I buy the collection?

You can purchase The Buffalo Trace Collection #2 at select retailers, bars, and restaurants for the suggested retail price of $999.99 (for five 375ml bottles).