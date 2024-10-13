 Skip to main content
The Normal Brand speaks from the Midwest with FW24

Flannels, sweaters, and layering essentials

If you go to London and want to have a clothing shopping spree, you will make a list that starts with Burberry, Barbour, and Huntsman. All Quintessential brands began in the city. If you go to New York, you will likely visit Calvin Klien or Ralph Lauren. Los Angeles will whet your appetite for Buck Mason or Hurley. When you see a place, you will find the brands that represent them, the ones that simply understand the people around them and the feel of the region. While those brands are famous in their cities and are globally well known, the Midwest is a region larger than all of them and a brand has emerged as the king of the area. The Normal Brand, started in St. Louis by a trio of brothers, discovered the spirit of the Midwest and has launched a fall and winter 2024 collection that solidifies them as the king of the region.

Midwest staples lead the way

If you have ever been to the Midwest in the fall and winter, you will notice a few staples and items needed for your survival in the flyover states. Flannel is a must, partially because it is warm and the midwest gets quite cold, and partly because it is a men’s must. Sweaters are the go-to on a fall day because it isn’t quite cold enough to let go of the coatless weather, but they have long since waved goodbye to the shorts and tee. And layering essentials because if you don’t like the weather in the Midwest, wait five minutes. The Normal Brand’s FW24 is another treasure trove of flannels, with a standout being the Textured Knit Shirt, jackets like the Sherpa Collar Jacket in Chestnut Buffalo, and sweaters led by the Seawool Nep Crew.

