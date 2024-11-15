 Skip to main content
SODO Athletic Lab finds the “trifecta” of athletic wear with relaunch

Finding comfort, performance, and presentation in athleticwear

SODO Athletic Lab short pocket
SODO Athletic Lab

Getting to the gym and working hard is the majority of staying fit (not including the vital nutritional aspect of the journey). Having the right clothing that works hard with you is another critical aspect. Founded in 2013, SODO Athletic Lab reinvented themselves and has a new look and a new feel. The SODO Athletic Lab relaunch features a new line that captures the trifecta of athletic wear.

“Men’s activewear is dominated by brands whose focus lies somewhere else — in shoes or women’s wear, for example —and who largely produce low quality, seasonal items on a fast production schedule,” said MatthewStuart, Co-founder of Sodo Athletic Lab.  “When we took over the reins at Sodo, we asked a simple question — what’s missing in the market and what is worth making For us, the answer is this collection: carefully considered activewear that delivers robust functionality with subtle sophistication and quiet confidence.”

Good enough for a Super Bowl champ

SODO Athletic Lab short cargo pocket
SODO Athletic Lab

If you want to create a solid line of athleticwear, it is always best to consult the guys who will actually wear the clothing for the design intent, athletes. That is why SODO Athletic Lab didn’t simply consult an athlete, they brought one in as a co-founder. Sidney Rice, who won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks in 2014, serves as a co-founder and had this to say about the new and improved SODO.

“My pain point has always been finding high-quality pieces that deliver the trifecta of comfort, performance, and presentation,” says Rice.  “For our customers and me, every day is different, so we want smart, sophisticated, go-to pieces that work as hard as we do.”

