Look great while you celebrate good times

As the holidays start to explode into full swing, we are preparing to attend parties and get-togethers ranging from casual attire to formal attire. If you are looking for the right kind of ensemble to wear to your office party (gotta make the boss happy and look like you want to be there) or for your family (gotta make your mom happy and still leave enough stretch to eat all that is put in front of you) then Bonobos is thinking about you. The Bonobos holiday collection is a selection of pieces put together to help you look your best without having to think about anything other than spreading holiday cheer throughout the season.

Everything from casual to dress

The trick to dressing for a holiday party comes down to festive comfort. You want to be comfortable, and Bonobos has Performance Link Pants in seven different colors to help you add some color to the office party. You can also elect to go a little higher elevation by putting together the Empire Super 150s suit; only swap out the dress shirt for a luxurious Merino Sweater. If you want something a little more casual for mom’s house, the Five-Pocket Corduroy Pants or the Flannel-lined denim is the perfect fit. Top either of those looks with a Cashmere Top Coat or Italian Wool Car Coat and you will be ready for anything from an office party to a family get-together or even drinks on the town if you want to keep it simple this season.

Bonobos Holiday Collection