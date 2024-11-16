Paramount shop makes it easy to show your Yellowstone love

Some series hit the screens and spread globally like a virus. Cultural phenomena like Game of Thrones, Stranger Things, and Friends changed the cultural landscape and are spoken about at water coolers all across the 9-5s. Debates and fan theories run rampant even after they go off the air. Yellowstone is the newest member of this club, as the battle for the Dutton Ranch is the talk of the breakroom once again. With the return of Rip (Cole Hauser), Beth (Kelly Reilly), Jamie (Wes Bentley), and Kayce (Luke Grimes), you may be feeling the itch to discuss the show and show your love. The Paramount x Yellowstone collection allows you to dress like your favorite character on and off the ranch.

Little nods to loud statements

Let’s be real here: one of the reasons Yellowstone made such a splash was because Cole Hauser is unapologetically rugged and manly as Rip Wheeler. His ability to be charming and at the same time usher problems to the train station caused men and women everywhere to swoon for five seasons. With the Paramount x Yellowstone collection, you can invest in the suitable garments and accessories to channel your inner Rip. From his black denim Yellowstone jacket to his aviators, just pop a toothpick in your mouth, and you will have people doing what you say when you say it in fear of a trip to the train station. Of course, you could also simply get some stickers or something to show your love for the series. The choice is yours.

