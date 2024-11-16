 Skip to main content
Dress like Rip Wheeler on the Yellowstone Ranch with Paramount shop

Paramount shop makes it easy to show your Yellowstone love

By

Some series hit the screens and spread globally like a virus. Cultural phenomena like Game of Thrones, Stranger Things, and Friends changed the cultural landscape and are spoken about at water coolers all across the 9-5s. Debates and fan theories run rampant even after they go off the air. Yellowstone is the newest member of this club, as the battle for the Dutton Ranch is the talk of the breakroom once again. With the return of Rip (Cole Hauser), Beth (Kelly Reilly), Jamie (Wes Bentley), and Kayce (Luke Grimes), you may be feeling the itch to discuss the show and show your love. The Paramount x Yellowstone collection allows you to dress like your favorite character on and off the ranch.

Little nods to loud statements

Yellowstone Rip Wheeler sunglasses
Paramount

Let’s be real here: one of the reasons Yellowstone made such a splash was because Cole Hauser is unapologetically rugged and manly as Rip Wheeler. His ability to be charming and at the same time usher problems to the train station caused men and women everywhere to swoon for five seasons. With the Paramount x Yellowstone collection, you can invest in the suitable garments and accessories to channel your inner Rip. From his black denim Yellowstone jacket to his aviators, just pop a toothpick in your mouth, and you will have people doing what you say when you say it in fear of a trip to the train station. Of course, you could also simply get some stickers or something to show your love for the series. The choice is yours.

Paramount Yellowstone Shop

Kloudy merch sees the collaboration of cultural pioneers
Find the intersection of culture and fashion
Kloudy close up shirts

Music is the connective tissue that spreads through society like veins in the body, carrying the melody to far-separated parts of the world and bringing them together through storytelling and movement. The culture of music has been strong as long as man has been able to commune together around a fire. It has influenced culture in every way imaginable, and the music world is no different. Whether it is the denim jacket of the hair bands in the 80s or the Beatles and Rolling Stones reinventing the style of Chelsea boots, music and fashion are intricately linked to one another. The Keinemusik x Highsnobiety collaboration marks another link between the two that embodies the culture and connectivity we all crave.
Collaboration with culture at the center

CEO David Fischer, in 2009, Highsnobiety endeavors to be the intersection of fashion, style, art, design, and music. Collaborations with big brands like Levi's, Nike, Merrill, Carhartt, and more bring them to the closets of every man across the globe. Their newest collaboration with one of the biggest German music labels will do nothing but continue the trend.

Honor The Gift teams with LA Rams in versatile capsule
Be ready for the game or the night out with Honor The Gift x LA Rams
three men in HTG Rams collection

Los Angeles has always had a different vibe from other cities. Even if you are the kind of person who travels around the country and believes that a city is a city, they're all the same; LA is one that everyone has to admit feels different. There is a feeling that anything can happen. You could be pulled off the street as the next big star. People have flocked to that city for a century under that same dream. Of course, there is more to it than that. It is a center of fabulous fashion. It is a place of top-tier sports. It is also where good collaborations launch. The newest is from LA staples Honor The Gift and LA Rams. The latest line from the Russell Westbrook-created company sports attractive athletic wear for after-games or friendly gatherings. Here is what the founder had to say about the Honor The Gift x LA Rams collaboration.

“The collaboration between Honor the Gift and the Los Angeles Rams is so authentic," said Westbrook. "We wanted to create a collection that embodies the heart of the inner city and the connection between sports.”
Good enough for the game, stylish enough for the night

Honor The Gift gives us Inner City Entertainment
Get the inner city look from Russell Westbrook
HTG cardigan and pants

Russell Westbrook is one of the most prolific basketball players of the 2010s. He is an NBA MVP (2017), a 9x NBA All-Star, a 2x NBA All-Star MVP, a 2x NBA Scoring Champion, and a 3x NBA Assists Leader. He is the all-time leading scorer for the Oklahoma City Thunder and one of only two players ever to average a triple-double for the season (the other being Michael Jordan, no big deal). With that kind of resume, you may be forgiven if you forget that the man founded a clothing line called Honor The Gift. Created in 2016 and inspired by his childhood, Westbrook's brand captures the heart of the urban aesthetic. The Honor The Gift holiday collection launches with a focus on "Inner City Entertainment."
Focusing on the inner city aesthetic

This collection's heart is about how we find fellowship in those around us. Sure, it is an attractive and stylish collection of streetwear that goes perfectly for your day in the city. But it is more than that. It is impaired by those moments in the mall with your friends. The time spent debating who the greatest basketball player of all time is, or the unforgettable experiences we remember from our childhood we wish we could return to. Westbrook spent his entire career on the basketball court wearing a "KB3" wristband in honor of his childhood friend and basketball teammate, who died of an enlarged heart. We can't help but think that with every garment of clothing in this line, from the button-ups and bucket hats to the unique cardigans and pants, he is thinking of his moments spent with Khelcey Barrs III.
Honor The Gift Holiday Collection

