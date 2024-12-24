Omega rolls out the Seamaster Aqua Terra Gradient Turquoise edition

Omega has been introducing iconic watches to the market, from the Seamaster Diver 300M to the Speedmaster Pilot — Christmas came early this year with these new watches.

The brand also added another timepiece with a stylish dial to the Seamaster Aqua collection, popularly known as the Gradient Turquoise edition. For starters, timepieces in the Aqua collection have always been quite stylish, thanks to the sporty allure.

While this new timepiece has the same design as other models in the Aqua Terra collection, the dial is quite different.

Featuring a lacquered dial, the new Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra is characterized by a blue-like hue with some dark shades. It also comes with other elements that have a dark shade, creating a beautiful contrast that accentuates other components.

While a large section of the dial has a turquoise-like color, smaller elements, such as the hour markers, are black.

The stylish Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra 150M watch is offered in two different sizes — 41 mm and 38 mm.

In terms of performance, the 38 mm variant timepiece draws power from the automatic caliber 8800, which offers a 55-hour power reserve. The 41 mm option, on the other hand, has a more powerful mechanism that’s capable of delivering a 60-hour power reserve.

Both options have a clear sapphire case back that offers beautiful views of the mechanism. Such views are complemented by inscriptions, which give more insight into the type of caliber that’s fitted inside the watch.

Thanks to the adjustable bracelet, anyone who rocks this timepiece can easily adjust the strap based on their wrist size.