Give yourself some extra time at these airports

Traveling through airports can be an ordeal, but for many, the real challenge begins long before boarding the plane. In a comprehensive analysis conducted by Upgraded Points, data from TSA Contact Center Complaints from 2015 through 2023 reveals a stark reality: dealing with TSA is a huge hassle at certain major US airports.

By examining report complaints and comparing them against passenger traffic at 44 large airports, the study sheds light on which airports are struggling the most with TSA-related issues. Let’s dive into the findings, uncovering which airports have the highest rates of dissatisfaction.

The airports with the most TSA complaints

When it comes to TSA-related complaints, Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) stands out with the highest number of grievances in the US, registering one more complaint per 100,000 passengers than number two on the list. This puts Newark far ahead, handling nearly twice the number of complaints compared to the average airport.

A significant portion of these complaints involve TSA PreCheck, which accounts for 44.8% of the issues, followed by customer service (14.6%), and mishandled baggage (14.0%). Other airports with notable TSA complaint rates include:

Palm Beach International Airport (PBI): 5.78 complaints per 100,000 passengers

Orlando International Airport (MCO): 5.6 complaints per 100,000 passengers

Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW): 5.5 complaints per 100,000 passengers

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE): 5.38 complaints per 100,000 passengers

The airports with the least TSA complaints

When it comes to the airports with the least amount of TSA complaints, Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) takes the cake. This airport experienced less than 2 complaints per 100,000 customers over the past 8 years. This is only about half the complaints of the average airport in the US. The airports that follow suit for the lowest number of complaints include:

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW): 2.63 complaints per 100,000 passengers

Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC): 2.74 complaints per 100,000 passengers

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL): 2.75 complaints per 100,000 passengers

Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW) and Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport (MSP): 2.8 complaints per 100,000 passengers

The most popular complaints

The most prevalent complaints revolve around several key issues. The expedited passenger screening program, commonly known as TSA PreCheck, accounts for 37.98% of all complaints, with San Francisco International Airport (SFO) leading in this category at a staggering 59.7%. Mishandling of passenger property follows closely at 19.45%, while customer service issues make up 13.06%. Complaints about the screening process constitute 9.36%, and special handling of property accounts for 7.52%.

Seasonal spikes in complaints are notable, with December, October, and November seeing the highest numbers of grievances, reaching up to 1,457 complaints per day.

Overall, airports with a higher volume of TSA complaints often experience longer delays, which can significantly impact travel plans. Understanding specific issues and trends at an airport can help you better prepare and manage your time, reducing stress and ensuring a smoother travel day.