Get out and explore these amazing destinations this month

In April, the air tastes sweeter and the sun shines brighter. After winter’s low temps and frozen wind, spring brings friendly surroundings ripe for exploring. For some, that could mean a coastal getaway with warm ocean waters and drinks on the beach. For others, spring skiing in soft snow and wearing only a T-shirt could be the ticket. Both are a hearty welcome to warmer days.

If you’re excited to get away but aren’t sure where to go, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve compiled some of the best places to visit in April, from the high alpine to lush coastal retreats. Ready to take off? Let’s go exploring.

Why April is a great month to travel

April invites you to seek new adventures. Spring signals a new beginning, a transition from a sometimes bleak winter into longer days and positive moods. What better time to book that ticket, reserve that room, and enjoy new places?

April also hits the mark with a blend of winter and summer weather. Big mountains have ample snowpack for warm weather shredding. Coastal areas have the sweet tinge of a change in seasons, making them even more appealing. Especially if you live in a cold climate, it feels like it’s time to open the door and hit the road.

Our favorite destinations to visit in April

From the thrill of spring skiing to the lush surroundings of ocean getaways, here are our preferred locales for April. Each lets you soak up spring’s energy while enjoying world-class sights and experiences.

Lake Tahoe

Once you visit Lake Tahoe, you never forget it. The crystal clear waters have a magical, timeless beauty, and the mountains offer steeps and snow among the world’s best. During springtime, those elements combine to make every day a party on the slopes.

Specifically, we like Palisades Tahoe for its world-class terrain and ample California sunlight. Unofficially dubbed the “Spring Skiing Capital of the World,” the resort received eight feet of snow during an early March storm. Safe to say, there’s still plenty to go around. So wax your snowboard, make your reservations, and get ready for some all-time riding.

Kauai, Hawaii

“The Garden Island” sports picturesque waterfalls, an endless coastline, and mile after mile of hiking trails. Kauai has something to explore around every corner, and since April’s a shoulder season, you could get a bargain on a flight.

You can visit Hanalei Bay to brush up on your surfing skills and watch some of the best surfers in the world. Or, take a helicopter tour over mountains and canyons with majestic waterfalls that look out of a movie. To finish the day, partake in fresh sushi from the Pacific.

Zermatt, Switzerland

With classic European charm and stunning vistas, Zermatt is an idyllic alpine setting. The car-free village — situated between towering mountains and dotted with small shops and cafés — lets you stroll and enjoy after long days on the mountain. In the distance, the Matterhorn cuts into the sky, its sharp profile symbolizing true mountain adventure.

The skiing’s pretty good, too. With the highest lifts in Europe and wide open pistes, Zermatt lets you stretch your legs and experience the joy of snow sports. With mild April weather, you can shed layers and focus on enjoying your turns instead of surviving sub-zero temps. You might even score a spring powder day. To get there, just hop on the Glacier Express train, take in the stunning panoramas, and get ready for a pure alpine experience.

Lake Como, Italy

With the Alps in the distance and villas lining its banks, Lake Como looks like a centuries-old oil painting. Shaped like an upside-down “Y,” the aquamarine lake offers a mix of history, culture, and calm in an otherwise hectic world. When you want to escape and reset, this body of water and its surroundings are the perfect setting.

Take a spin in a wooden speedboat or cross the lake in a ferry. Explore the eclectic shores and shops of Bellagio, or take a reflective walk through the quiet fishing village of Pescallo. One thing’s for sure—you’ll have a trip to remember.

Joshua Tree National Park

When you want to experience pure nature and surreal landscapes, Joshua Tree National Park takes you to another world. Notable for its unique Joshua trees, the park is also home to big horn sheep, rabbits, and coyotes. But in April, the real attraction is blooming wildflowers like the Desert Globemallow, Brittlebush, and Indian Paintbrush.

The park is also an open playground for rock climbers, with over 8,000 climbing routes among the monzogranite formations. If you’re new to climbing, taking a guided tour can get your feet wet and introduce you to a lifetime of exploring. Then, after a day under the sun, take in the park’s clear night sky, unencumbered by artificial light.

Time to start planning an April getaway

April travel offers diverse options. You can pick from winter destinations or summer escapes, with each providing a sweet introduction to spring. Want to squeeze a little more out of the ski season? Just head to Tahoe for a party on the piste. Can’t wait for summer? Fly to Kauai and savor the warm water and deep forests. So book that flight, pack your bags, and take it all in.

