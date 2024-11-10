This is how to make the most of your time in this mountain town.

Zermatt is a wonderful destination for anyone who wants to see the Swiss Alps in all of their glory. This car-free haven is famous for its world-class ski slopes and mountaineering, as well as the breathtaking Matterhorn. Standing proudly on the border between Italy and Switzerland, this pyramidal peak is one of Europe’s highest and a must-see for all who visit.

With private cars restricted to nearby Täsch (about three miles away), Zermatt has a charmingly peaceful atmosphere and is easy to explore on foot or by train. But there’s so much more to this city than just the scenery no matter the time of year. From heart-pounding adventures to calm scenic spots, these are the best things to do in Zermatt.

Ride the Gornergrat Railway

This incredible cogwheel train takes you from the village of Zermatt 1,604 meters up to the Gornergrat summit, an impressive 3,100 meters above sea level. In just 33 minutes, you’ll be treated to incredible views of the iconic Matterhorn, 28 other peaks, and the gorgeous Gorner Glacier. As Europe’s highest open-air cog railway, it’s an attraction you don’t want to miss.

Visit Riffelsee Lake

Riffelsee Lake is situated in a protected nature reserve and is known for its beautiful reflection of the Matterhorn. Often perfectly still, the lake captures a mirror-like image of this iconic peak, making it a photographer’s dream. Accessible via the Gornergrat Railway, Riffelsee is a quick stop on the scenic route from Zermatt, passing through Riffelalp, Riffelberg, and Rotenboden before reaching Gornergrat.

Take a walk through the village

Strolling through the car-free village of Zermatt is like stepping back in time. With no cars around, the quiet streets make for a relaxed walk. Make sure you stop by Hinterdorf, the old village where 16th-century chalets, barns, and stables still stand with their unique stone-slab roofs built to handle heavy snow. Alongside these historic gems, you’ll find over 100 cozy hotels and modern chalets – everything blending beautifully with Zermatt’s alpine charm.

Check out the highest cable car station in Europe

Matterhorn Glacier Paradise on the Klein Matterhorn peak at 3,883 meters offers an amazing experience as Europe’s highest cable car station. The viewing platform provides an unforgettable 360-degree panorama, where you can marvel at the 38 towering four-thousand-meter peaks and 14 icy glaciers across France, Italy, and Switzerland. A look in any direction will give you an incredible view of the Alps.

Ski at Zermatt Snow Park

For snowboarders and skiers, the Zermatt Snow Park is one of the top things to do in Zermatt. Set against the backdrop of the Matterhorn, the high-altitude snow park is open for more than 300 days a year, welcoming pros and newbies alike. Whether you’re visiting during the winter season (October to mid-May) or the summer season (July to mid-October), the park’s jumps, rails, and freestyle zones are ready to challenge you.

Admire the Gorner Gorge

The Gorner Gorge is a natural wonder carved by the Gornera River over thousands of years, showcasing unique rock formations and pretty waterfalls. The green-tinted serpentinite stone, dating back 200 million years, gives the gorge an otherworldly feel. A series of elevated wooden walkways makes exploring the gorge very easy and accessible, letting you get up close to its dramatic scenery. It’s just a 25-minute walk from Zermatt’s main train station, so it’s perfect for a quick day excursion.

Take a helicopter tour

A helicopter tour with Air Zermatt is a thrilling way to see the landscapes of the Swiss Alps from above. Their experiences offer breathtaking views of the iconic Matterhorn, the expansive Aletsch Glacier, and famous peaks like the Eiger, Mönch, and Jungfrau. These tours start at 223 CHF (254 USD).

Eat at a Michelin-starred restaurant

Zermatt is home to four Michelin-starred restaurants, making it a paradise for foodies. For a taste of classic Swiss cuisine, Alpine Gourmet Prato Borni is a great option, while Capri offers delicious Italian dishes. Brasserie Uno serves up elegant meals in a more relaxed setting, and After Seven combines modern flair with amazing flavors.

Hike the Matterhorn Glacier Trail

Hiking the Matterhorn Glacier Trail is a must-do for outdoor lovers visiting Zermatt. This 6.57-kilometer (about 4-mile) trail offers an incredible experience, giving hikers a glimpse of a melting glacier. As you approach the glacier, you’ll see the meltwater flowing out, giving you a view of nature at work. Along the way, you’ll be able to see just how much glacier retreat impacts plant and animal life. The hike takes about two hours and is best enjoyed in the summer months. The hike starts at the Trockener Steg cable car station and ends in Schwarzee.

Soak in history at the Matterhorn Museum

If you’re looking for things to do in Zermatt, the Matterhorn Museum should be at the top of your list. This cultural and natural museum focuses on the Matterhorn and its history. You’ll learn both about the triumphs and the tragedies surrounding the mountain’s first ascent. The museum also offers a glimpse into life in Zermatt during the 19th century, showcasing how locals lived and worked in the shadow of the towering peak.