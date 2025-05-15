The best main street in the U.S. is in this picture-perfect Pennsylvania town

USA Today has just revealed its 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, ranking the best main streets across the United States, and taking the top spot is Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Located just 70 miles north of Philadelphia, this charming city has earned high praise for its picturesque downtown, walkability, and a range of attractions that make it a must-visit destination.

Bethlehem’s Main Street has won over readers for its mix of dining options, local shops, and cultural landmarks. Among the highlights is Bitty & Beau’s Coffee, a unique coffee shop that doubles as a human rights movement, offering employment to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Visitors can also explore the Historic Hotel Bethlehem, a building steeped in history, which once housed the First House of Bethlehem in 1741 and later the Golden Eagle Hotel, opened by the Moravians in 1823.

Other highlights include Moravian Book Shop, the oldest bookstore in America, the Morovian Museum of Bethlehem, where you can enjoy tours of the town’s 1700s buildings, and the 1810 Goundie House, the 1810 Federal-style home of brewer John Sebastian Goundie.

Known as “Christmas City USA,” Bethlehem’s Main Street truly shines during the holiday season, offering everything from festive Christmas markets and horse-drawn carriage rides to giant trees and twinkling lights.

The 10 best main streets in the U.S.: The full list

These are the cities with the best main streets, according to USA Today.