The unmissable things to do in Philadelphia, from history to food

Table of Contents Table of Contents Independence National Historical Park Reading Terminal Market Eastern State Penitentiary Philadelphia Museum of Art Historic Old City LOVE Park Schuylkill River Trail Rittenhouse Square Italian Market Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens

Growing up in Columbus, Ohio, Philadelphia always felt like an adventure just waiting to happen. It wasn’t far — just a short jaunt east — but it might as well have been another world. The city’s rich history and unbeatable food scene have a way of pulling you in. Plus, every time I rewatch Rocky (and yes, I hum the theme song as I climb my own metaphorical steps), I’m ready to pack my bags and head back to the City of Brotherly Love.

Whether you’re a history buff, a foodie, or just someone who appreciates a good vibe, Philadelphia has something for everyone. It’s also been hailed as one of the best beer cities in the country, which makes it a perfect destination for craft beer lovers. From iconic landmarks like the Liberty Bell to hidden neighborhood gems, these are the best things to do in Philadelphia.

Independence National Historical Park

Independence National Historical Park, famously called the “most historic square mile in America,” is a must-see destination in Philadelphia. Managed by the National Parks Service, this iconic site attracts millions of visitors annually. The park is home to landmarks like Independence Hall, where the Declaration of Independence and U.S. Constitution were drafted and signed, and the Liberty Bell, a powerful symbol of the abolitionist movement. You’ll also want to check out the Ben Franklin Museum, which celebrates one of America’s most innovative founding fathers.

Reading Terminal Market

Since 1893, Reading Terminal Market has been a foodie paradise and a Philly treasure. As America’s oldest continuously operating farmers market, it’s home to over 80 merchants, including two descendants of original standholders. Strolling through, you’ll find everything from Amish-baked goodies and farm-fresh produce to unique spices and international eats. With 100,000 visitors each week, this lively market shows no signs of slowing down.

Eastern State Penitentiary

Exploring Eastern State Penitentiary is one of the most unique things to do in Philadelphia. Once the world’s most famous and expensive prison, this historic site now stands in ruin. Known as the first true penitentiary, it was designed to inspire deep regret in inmates. Visitors can now tour its grand architecture, dive into over 150 years of prison history, and learn about infamous inmates like Al Capone.

Philadelphia Museum of Art

The Philadelphia Museum of Art is a must-see, with over 240,000 incredible pieces spanning European, American, and Asian art. But it’s also a top destination for fans of the best Sylvester Stallone movies. This is where Rocky Balboa famously conquered the steps in Rocky. Channel your inner fighter as you climb them yourself, and don’t miss the iconic Rocky Statue nearby for the perfect photo op.

Historic Old City

Historic Old City is where Philly’s charm truly shines. This neighborhood by the Delaware River is packed with cozy cafes, trendy boutiques, and art galleries alongside incredible historical landmarks. Explore Betsy Ross’ house, walk along Elfreth’s Alley — the oldest residential street in America — or visit the Museum of the American Revolution. Nearby, you’ll find the iconic Franklin Square and the Arden Theatre Company.

LOVE Park

LOVE Park, officially John F. Kennedy Plaza, is one of the most iconic things to do in Philadelphia. Named after Robert Indiana’s famous LOVE statue, which has been a centerpiece since the 1970s, the park offers a perfect spot to soak in the city’s vibe. Grab a coffee, sit back, and enjoy the urban energy — or take a short stroll to the stunning Philadelphia City Hall nearby for more sightseeing.

Schuylkill River Trail

Craving some nature in the city? The Schuylkill River Trail has got you covered! This 30-mile path runs from Center City Philadelphia all the way to Parker Ford, Pennsylvania, passing through beautiful spots like Valley Forge National Historical Park. It’s a favorite for bikers, runners, and walkers, with over 20,000 visitors each year.

Rittenhouse Square

Rittenhouse Square is one of Philadelphia’s most beautiful and historic spots, dating back to the late 17th century when city founder William Penn planned the area. Situated in the heart of Center City, it’s a peaceful park where you can read, relax, or people-watch. Surrounding the park are some of Philly’s top hotels and fine dining spots, including the elegant Parc and the chic Lacroix.

Italian Market

The Italian Market, or South 9th Street Curb Market, is a must-visit spot for foodies. With nearly 200 businesses spanning 20 blocks, it’s America’s oldest continuously operating outdoor market, featuring bakeries, cheese shops, and delicious restaurants. Make sure you try a Philly roast pork sandwich from one of the local spots! And for cheesesteak lovers, the famous rivalry between Pat’s King of Steaks and Geno’s Steaks is right at the southern tip of the market.

Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens

If you’re looking for unique things to do in Philadelphia, don’t skip out on Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens. This one-of-a-kind space on South Street is a colorful, mosaic-filled wonderland created by artist Isaiah Zagar. Made from cement, bike spokes, bottles, and ceramics, the magical pathways weave over and underground. It’s a funky spot that’s perfect for exploring, snapping photos, and getting lost in art right in the heart of the city.