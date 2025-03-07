Experience ultimate luxury at the new Azure Villa in Turks & Caicos

For travelers seeking the pinnacle of Caribbean luxury, Wymara Villas + Beach Club has unveiled its most expansive and opulent accommodation yet – the stunning Azure Villa. Officially available for bookings starting June 1, 2025, this beautiful six-bedroom retreat offers an unparalleled island sanctuary in Turks & Caicos.

With 6,010 square feet of interior space and nearly 10,000 square feet when including its outdoor living areas, Azure Villa redefines private, full-service accommodations. As the first of three grand six-bedroom villas set to debut, this ultra-luxurious escape will soon be among the largest and most exclusive stays on the island.

“The Azure Villa represents the pinnacle of our commitment to luxurious, immersive island living,” said Bruce Maclaren, owner of Wymara Resort + Villas. “With its stunning design, thoughtfully curated amenities, and breathtaking oceanfront setting, this villa is an extraordinary addition to our collection. We can’t wait to welcome guests to experience this unmatched level of indulgence.”

Enjoy the Azure Villa

The Azure Villa offers seamless indoor and outdoor living with a T-shaped infinity pool, the largest at Wymara Villas. Guests can relax by the fire pit or enjoy the overwater swim platform with direct access to the clear waters. The villa also features an outdoor kitchen with a built-in BBQ and fridge.

Each of the six bedrooms includes an en-suite bathroom, with the downstairs primary suite offering a private outdoor shower and the upstairs boasting a soaking tub with ocean views.

For relaxation, the spa pool provides an elevated escape. Guests also enjoy exclusive access to Sunset Cove Beach Club, featuring the Caribbean’s first 130-foot ocean pool, along with sports courts, a lap pool, and more. Plus, enjoy amenities at Wymara Resort, including dining, a spa, and an infinity pool.