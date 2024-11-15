The luxury sleeper train is set to debut in July 2025.

Luxury train travel is experiencing a resurgence, and Belmond is taking it to the next level with the launch of the Britannic Explorer, the first luxury sleeper train in England and Wales. Set to debut in July 2025, this high-end train will offer travelers an immersive journey through some of the UK’s most stunning landscapes.

Departing from London, the Britannic Explorer will feature three-night itineraries with routes through iconic regions like Cornwall, the Lake District, and Wales. Travelers seeking a more extended experience can combine routes to create a six-night journey, allowing for deeper exploration of Wales alongside Cornwall or the Lake District.

What to expect from the Britannic Explorer

Travelers on the Britannic Explorer will have access to exclusive excursions tailored to each route, such as private dinners at the esteemed Hauser & Wirth Somerset Gallery, wild swimming in the peaceful Lake District, or a scenic boat tour through Fowey’s gorgeous waters on the Cornwall itinerary.

Onboard, the experience is elevated by exquisite dining crafted by Simon Rogan, whose restaurants boast eight Michelin stars and two Michelin Green stars. Guests can enjoy gourmet meals, sip cocktails in the stylish Observation Car, or indulge in the British tradition of Afternoon Tea, all while enjoying beautiful views of the countryside.

Accommodations redefine luxury with the train’s Grand Suites, which offer personal butler service, in-cabin private dining, and a plush double bed. Each suite also includes one complimentary spa treatment in the train’s Wellness Suite.

Prices for a three-night itinerary start at £11,000 (approximately $14,000) per double cabin. This all-inclusive rate covers meals, wine, alcoholic beverages, and curated excursions.