The simulator's multi-sensory immersion recreates the racing experience

If you’ve considered putting together the components and software for a realistic F1 race car simulator, the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team and Momento Exclusives have already done the work. Collectors, sim racers, and Aston Martin F1 race fans can own a simulator with motion technology that provides an unparalleled immersive experience.

Why launch an Aston Martin Aramco simulator now?



Aston Martin drivers Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll are both part of the story behind the launch of this latest technology simulator. The simulator launch recognizes Alonso’s participation in the 2024 Mexico City Grand Prix, his unprecedented 400th F1 race. Lance Stoll has also credited simulator practice sessions with helping him rehabilitate a broken wrist during the 2023 F1 season before his sixth-place finish in the Bahrain Gran Prix.

Aston Martin Aramco and Momento Exclusives noted working together on previous simulators. However, the motion technology in this latest simulator, developed with Aston Martin team members at the Silverstone, England, company headquarters and then built by Momento Exclusives, far surpasses their earlier efforts.

What is so special about the Aston Martin Aramco simulator?



The new simulator employs motion technology, including haptic actuators, a front pivot configuration, and haptic rumble feedback. When a racer gets in the simulator, the experience on the large screen that faces the sim driver, plus the simulator’s movements and related sounds, provides a multisensory immersion that’s closer to the actual racetrack experience of F1 drivers than previous simulators accessible by the public.

Momento Exclusive creates simulators for several F1 teams. The limited edition Aston Martin Motion Aramco F1 Team AR24 Motion Simulators are available at Momento Exclusives and F1 Authentics for $131,263.