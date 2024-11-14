This new GMT piece by James Brand × Timex is an embodiment of mother nature

The James Brand and Timex have a collaboration that dates back to 2021 when the two brands launched their first timepiece. Unsurprisingly for these two beloved brands, demand went through the roof once the watch was launched into the market.

Since the first GMT timepiece was a huge hit, James brand and Timex partnered up on another watch, the GMT Emerald Edition. “We knew immediately that we should revisit this style,” said Ryan Colter, the founder of James Brand.

In short, this new watch is a revamped version of the piece that came before it, something like a sequel.

While the first watch came with a black dial, the new timepiece features an emerald dial.

After exploring Nova Scotia further, the two brands were amazed by its beauty. As a result, they incorporated some elements from the Canadian province into the new watch.

According to Giorgio Galli, the chief creative director at Timex, “The emerald green dial was inspired by the natural beauty of the Atlantic coastline and the deep woods of Nova Scotia, providing a striking yet harmonious contrast with the titanium case.”

Just like the 2021 James Brand x Timex Automatic watch, the latest GMT Emerald Edition has a 41-mm titanium casing with a brushed finish.

Designed to offer multiple styling options, this timepiece can be worn with a resin strap or a titanium bracelet.

The two brands will roll out 750 pieces into the market, and you can buy one for $749.

It’s also worth noting that the watch can be purchased with additional items, such as a Burwell pen and a titanium knife, and this gift-set option costs $1299.