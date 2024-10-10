 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Menswear legend Todd Snyder debuts watches with epic American collab

Bringing watchmaking to America

By
Weiss Watch and Todd Snyder
Todd Snyder

Todd Snyder is the master of the man’s makeover. With ties to brands like Ralph Lauren, The Gap, and J. Crew, he had a long history in the industry before he founded his own brand in 2011. Never one to buy into the high fashion looks of the runway, he instead focuses on finding ways to make you and I look and feel better about ourselves simply by selling us the right chinos, the right body wash, and even the right scrambled eggs in the cafe of his flagship store near Madison Square Park in New York. With that history, he has countless collaborations with virtually every brand you can think of, and he has added another to his list with Weiss Watch Company, which looks to disrupt the Swiss watch industry by bringing watchmaking to the USA.

“I always seek to partner with the best of the best. Weiss Watch Company shares the same dedication to quality, craft, and timeless design that we champion in our menswear. Together, we’ve created a watch that not only embodies classic American craftsmanship but also speaks to modern style and utility. It’s a piece that’s made to last—both in durability and in style.” says Snyder.

Recommended Videos

Combining American classics

Weiss Watch and Todd Snyder
Todd Snyder

Cameron Weiss, founder of Weiss Watch Company, trained in classic Swiss watchmaking before bringing his skills back to the heartland where each of these sixty limited edition watches were designed and built by hand by artisans and masters of their craft. There are two possible colorways, Sand Storm and Forest Ranger.

“Collaborating with Todd Snyder has been an incredible journey, blending the heritage of independent American watchmaking with a modern, sartorial sensibility. Each timepiece we’ve created is a testament to the precision, craftsmanship, and timeless design that both of our brands stand for. We’re proud to offer a timepiece that’s not only functional but also embodies the spirit of American quality and style,” says Cameron Weiss.

Check it out

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
Ben Sherman targets British culture in new fall menswear collection
Explore Casual British Streetwear
ben sherman fall drop 24 two men in

The new looks for the season all seem to circle around the idea that old is new again. Taking the classic styles we grew up with from the 1980s all the way up to Y2K and reimagining them for today is the goal of almost every brand. Some brands have a deeper understanding than simply rehashing old looks. Brands like Ben Sherman look to take not only the updated looks of the past, but also the feelings we got when we wore them for their new fall collection in 2024.

Looking to mesh retro British style with the casual '80s football style of old-school streetwear gives this new line the kind of philosophical nostalgia that makes the old-is-new trend so popular. It is more than simply a look; it is a feeling. And Ben Sherman found a way to capture it perfectly.
Capturing British streetwear

Read more
The new Apple Watch Series 10 hits the market with a sleek design
What to know about the Apple Watch Series 10
Apple Watch Series 10

In the 2024 September product launch event, Apple released the long-awaited Apple Watch Series 10, unveiling a stylish and sleek piece with advanced functionalities. “Apple Watch Series 10 builds on a decade of breakthrough innovations to offer the most advanced version yet, with even more intelligence, our biggest wearable display, and a design that’s slimmer and sleeker than ever,” said Jeff Williams, Apple's COO.  

Measuring 42 mm by 46 mm, the Series 10 has a huge OLED display that enhances the timepiece's usability, making it easier to read notifications and texts. Thanks to the wide-angle panels, the new display is brighter than the one featured in the Apple Watch Series 9.  

Read more
Timex now makes Apple Watch bands, and these are our favorites
Timex Apple Watch bracelet in blue and gold on table

Timex knows what it takes to make a quality, elegant timepiece that accentuates your wrist. And while they’ll continue making strides in creating some of the most elegant analog pieces, they're also looking to make a name for themselves in the digital world. With new Apple Watch bands that help elevate your digital watch, these new bands are a must-have to bridge the gap between the sleekness of an analog piece and the functionality of a digital timepiece. Since Timex has begun to make Apple Watch bands, it’s the perfect time to add some personalization to the everyday Apple Watch you wear daily. Just as you would expect from Timex, these bands are all sophisticated and offer various designs, making it easy to find one that fits best with your style, whether it’s a sleeker option or a sportier band. 
Timex’s IRONMAN Apple Watch band

Inspired by Timex’s Ironman watches, the Ironman Apple Watch band is a synthetic rubber band with the imprinted Ironman logo. This strap is available in both red and black hues, making it a fun pop of color or a sleek addition to any look. Available in sizes from 42 mm-49 mm, it works for a series of Apple Watch devices. The strap has a total width of 22mm and is a buckle strap. At $50, this option is a great way of adding a sporty feel to your watch while maintaining the sleekness of the Timex brand. A classic choice for Timex fans, this Ironman bracelet is a unique addition to your Apple Watch.
Timex’s stainless steel bracelet

Read more