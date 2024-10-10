Bringing watchmaking to America

Todd Snyder is the master of the man’s makeover. With ties to brands like Ralph Lauren, The Gap, and J. Crew, he had a long history in the industry before he founded his own brand in 2011. Never one to buy into the high fashion looks of the runway, he instead focuses on finding ways to make you and I look and feel better about ourselves simply by selling us the right chinos, the right body wash, and even the right scrambled eggs in the cafe of his flagship store near Madison Square Park in New York. With that history, he has countless collaborations with virtually every brand you can think of, and he has added another to his list with Weiss Watch Company, which looks to disrupt the Swiss watch industry by bringing watchmaking to the USA.

“I always seek to partner with the best of the best. Weiss Watch Company shares the same dedication to quality, craft, and timeless design that we champion in our menswear. Together, we’ve created a watch that not only embodies classic American craftsmanship but also speaks to modern style and utility. It’s a piece that’s made to last—both in durability and in style.” says Snyder.

Combining American classics

Cameron Weiss, founder of Weiss Watch Company, trained in classic Swiss watchmaking before bringing his skills back to the heartland where each of these sixty limited edition watches were designed and built by hand by artisans and masters of their craft. There are two possible colorways, Sand Storm and Forest Ranger.

“Collaborating with Todd Snyder has been an incredible journey, blending the heritage of independent American watchmaking with a modern, sartorial sensibility. Each timepiece we’ve created is a testament to the precision, craftsmanship, and timeless design that both of our brands stand for. We’re proud to offer a timepiece that’s not only functional but also embodies the spirit of American quality and style,” says Cameron Weiss.

Check it out