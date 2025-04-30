Tested: Can you truly camp in comfort with a compact SUV like Mazda’s CX-50?

Table of Contents Table of Contents Why choose the CX-50? You get plenty of room in the trunk You’ll have some mild off-roading ability A good airbed is pretty essential I’ve been taking the sunroof for granted Most people will enjoy this

Overlanding is becoming increasingly popular, with some enthusiasts spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on their setups. However, it doesn’t need to be that way. You can have an enjoyable and comfortable time in the great outdoors with a pretty accessible small SUV.

To test this theory, I borrowed a Mazda CX-50 Meridian Edition, tossed some supplies in the back, and headed to a primitive camping spot in Upstate New York. So, just how comfortable can things get with an affordable vehicle, some basic camping supplies, and a free spot by some water?

Why choose the CX-50?

At The Manual, we usually look for a little bit of luxury. So a Mazda CX-50, which is a pretty sensible choice of vehicle, may not be what you expect to be reading about here. However, you can’t really go car camping in a Corvette. Plus, people tend to have at least one workhorse in their fleet, even if it’s not something they tend to brag about.

The CX-50 fits the bill perfectly here. It’s on the smaller end as far as SUVs go, but it’s similarly scaled to other popular vehicles like the Toyota RAV4, Kia Sportage, Mitsubishi Outlander, etc. If you do have wall-to-wall luxury in your garage, this will apply to the Audi Q3 and BMW X2 as well. And if you can camp comfortably in this, then a larger SUV will feel like a palace. Then there’s the seating layout. Two rows, with a bench in the back, means the seats go nice and flat when bedtime rolls around.

So, to sum it all up. This is an accessibly priced vehicle which could be switched out for a large number of SUVs, but presents some challenges on paper. It’s the perfect test subject.

You get plenty of room in the trunk

Camping is a bit of a broad church, and we’re arguably bordering on “glamping” already by opting to sleep in a vehicle. While tents and hammocks can be pretty comfortable, a sealed-off area that’s naturally positioned above the ground is definitely an advantage. It sits somewhere between a high-quality tent and a small trailer/van in camping comfort terms.

Aside from your shelter, your experience is enhanced by what you can bring in with you. Obviously, if you’re hiking to your camping spot and are limited to a backpack, things might be a bit difficult. If you don’t love the challenge, any vehicle is a big advantage, as you can basically lug in what you want.

Despite the advantage, I went pretty light here, opting for my standard rucksack containing food, firemaking equipment, pans, knives, an axe, and a Sawyer water filter, along with an airbed, some firewood, and a portable power station. I could have easily added a gas stove, solar panels, an extra tent, a couple of chairs, fishing equipment, a folding kayak, a small library, and basically anything else I wanted to the back of the SUV without any issues.

You’ll have some mild off-roading ability

As its name suggests, “overlanding” may involve leaving the road and roughing it over a bit of terrain from time to time. The CX-50 has a bit of offroading grit about it, especially if you opt for the “Meridian Edition” like I did for the purposes of this piece. The Meridian Edition is off-road-focused, so expect all-terrain tires, all-wheel drive, 8.6 inches of ground clearance, and an “off-road mode” which will do its best to stop your tires spinning on a difficult surface.

With that being said, it’s not a Jeep, or a Bronco, or a hefty pickup. It’s still a small, practical SUV, and expectations should be adjusted accordingly. A muddy yet firm surface, gravel, and small rocks are all good. But you’re not climbing boulders or traversing rivers in this. Nor should you expect to. You don’t have locking differentials, a snorkel, a sway bar disconnect, a winch, or anything else you’d want for moderate to difficult offroading. This is for the light stuff, which pairs well with car camping.

It’s also worth noting that off-roading isn’t an option everywhere. The spot I picked involved a short, somewhat steep, drive up a gravel track, and that’s as complex as it gets in many places. Driving a vehicle deep into the woods may not even be an option in your area, so check local regulations before splashing out on a vehicle you may not get the most out of.

A good airbed is pretty essential

The idea of sleeping in an SUV instead of a tent, or under a lean-to, is to reduce the difficulty level that comes with camping and increase the amount of comfort available. If you really want to, you can cram yourself into the back seat or sleep on the hard bed at the back of your vehicle. Another solution is a yoga mat, which will add some much-needed padding to the vehicle and insulate you a little more on a cold night. But both of these options pale in comparison to a good airbed.

For this, I had what may be the best car-focused airbed on the market. Luno’s AIR + Foam Pro Vehicle Mattress is pretty much what you would expect from its name. It’s a thick layer of foam that you could arguably lay on uninflated. However, open an “in” valve and the foam expands, pulling air into the mattress and automatically inflating it to around 90% of its capacity. You can use a pump bag to top it up by an extra 10% if you need the extra firmness.

Once I’d unloaded the vehicle’s trunk and put the back seats down, I simply unrolled both mattress halves, zipped them together, attached the head ends to the driver and passenger’s seats for support, then opened the in valve before going about my business. When I returned, the bed had self-inflated. You will need to add your own sheet, blanket, and pillows–though a sleeping bag is also an option. Collapsing the airbed is pretty simple, too. It was a major difference maker in comfort terms, and the bed department is definitely something you want to invest in if you’re looking to emphasize the “glamping” aspect of your trips.

I’ve been taking the sunroof for granted

I’m pretty good at campfire cooking and can grill a pretty exceptional steak over some hot coals. However, beef was not the highlight of my trip. Nor was the small pond I had to myself, the roaring fire, or that nice smell grass has when it’s coated in dew just after dawn.

Despite a couple of weeks of nice weather right before I headed out into the mountains, I managed to go on my trip during the last snowy weekend of the year. This led me to retreat into the vehicle a little earlier than I would have liked and test out some of its other facilities. The ability to turn the engine on for a short while and heat the cabin is a major plus, and the CX-50 holds that heat well. While I’ve had my criticisms of Mazda’s infotainment systems, the ability to play music was also appreciated. Some other vehicles have built-in WiFi and screens you can watch the likes of YouTube on too–provided you’re somewhere with a signal.

But the best bit of the trip was watching sleet patter down on the sunroof as I had some calming music on in the background. It’s a relaxing way to end the day, and probably a worst-case scenario. A thunderstorm would be interesting to watch from this angle, and if you hit somewhere with no cloud and little light pollution you can glance up at the stars from your bed.

Most people will enjoy this

This is a great way to enjoy a camping trip, and it’s something you can do spontaneously. Just throw some food and basic equipment in the back of your vehicle, look up somewhere you can park for the evening, and go for it.

If you’re around 6 feet tall you’ll have just enough room to sleep comfortably, with an inch or two of clearance above your head and below your feet. If you’re taller than this, sleeping diagonally is an option (assuming you’re camping alone) or you can sort of bunch up on your side. Still, the majority of people will be happy with the space you have available. If you are excessively tall, you’ve probably considered a larger vehicle anyway.

Camping in the car saves you a lot of trouble and lets you get right on with enjoying your break. You can dispense fiddling with tents and just launch right into the good stuff, like lighting a fire or fishing. Then, when all is said and done, you just toss everything in the car and drive off, so there’s no more struggling with large amounts of polyester in the rain. Yes, it drops the difficulty level a bit, but if you just want to be comfortable outdoors for a night or two, this may be the way forward. And as we’ve just proved, you can enjoy a camping trip in pretty much any SUV.