2024 Mazda CX-90 gets recalled

In the history of the autoverse, there have been plenty of defects with new car models. While many of those recalls are for relatively benign things like faulty switches or electrical gremlins, more often than not, a company will avoid bringing back vehicles unless it is absolutely necessary.

Though not every recall results in a Ford Pinto-level catastrophe in waiting, when a company like Mazda issues four separate recalls for the same 2024 CX-90 model, we tend to take notice.

The 2024 CX-90 may suffer a loss of drive power in EV mode

Problem:

In the first of the NHTSA’s listings, Mazda North American Operations has issued a recall for 2024 CX-90 (and CX-70) PHEV models. This recall affects up to 14,902 units, which may have been manufactured with improper inverter software, causing the vehicle to lose power while driving in EV mode.

Solution:

Dealers will take the vehicle in question and install new and improved software free of charge.

The 2024 CX-90’s engine may not restart after autostop

Problem:

In the second of the recalls for the CX-90, it seems that up to 38,926 of the 2024 models may not restart their engines after the i-stop feature engages due to a defect in the SUV’s software, which could result in a crash.

Solution:

Mazda will take the affected vehicles in at its dealerships and reprogram both the PCM (powertrain control module) and BECM (Battery Energy Control Module) with properly functioning software, once again free of charge.

The 2024 CX-90 may suffer a loss of drive power

Problem:

The third recall of the 2024 Mazda CX-90 states that up to 31,488 units may be affected (including some 2025 CX-70 models). Both the powertrain and engine control modules may again suffer from a faulty software issue that could result in an unexpected loss of drive power.

Solution:

Mazda dealers will be busy as they will once more take the affected SUVs and reprogram the ECM and PCM with updated and (hopefully) danger-free software.

The Mazda CX-90’s instrument cluster may stop working

Problem:

Fittingly, in the final installment of this Mazda recall cluster, the 2024 CX-90 is joined by the 2025 CX-90 and certain 2025 CX-70 models, totaling 80,915 potentially affected units. During startup, the 360-degree monitor, defroster, seatbelt warning, and PHEV high-voltage battery cooling system may malfunction.

Solution:

As with the previous recalls, Mazda dealerships will accept the vehicles in question and reprogram the dashboard’s ESU with upgraded and properly functioning software.

As with all recalls, owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236.