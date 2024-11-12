 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Mazda issues four separate recalls for the 2024 CX-90

2024 Mazda CX-90 gets recalled

By
2024 Mazda CX-90 and PHEV front and rear end parked in front of dark clouds.
Joel Patel/The Manual

In the history of the autoverse, there have been plenty of defects with new car models. While many of those recalls are for relatively benign things like faulty switches or electrical gremlins, more often than not, a company will avoid bringing back vehicles unless it is absolutely necessary.

Though not every recall results in a Ford Pinto-level catastrophe in waiting, when a company like Mazda issues four separate recalls for the same 2024 CX-90 model, we tend to take notice.

Recommended Videos

The 2024 CX-90 may suffer a loss of drive power in EV mode

Close up of rear end of the 2024 Mazda CX-90 PHEV with a bridge in the back.
Joel Patel/The Manual / The Manual

Problem:

In the first of the NHTSA’s listings, Mazda North American Operations has issued a recall for 2024 CX-90 (and CX-70) PHEV models. This recall affects up to 14,902 units, which may have been manufactured with improper inverter software, causing the vehicle to lose power while driving in EV mode.

Related

Solution:

Dealers will take the vehicle in question and install new and improved software free of charge.

The 2024 CX-90’s engine may not restart after autostop

Close up of front end of the 2024 Mazda CX-90 from driver's side with dark clouds in the back.
Joel Patel/The Manual / The Manual

Problem:

In the second of the recalls for the CX-90, it seems that up to 38,926 of the 2024 models may not restart their engines after the i-stop feature engages due to a defect in the SUV’s software, which could result in a crash.

Solution:

Mazda will take the affected vehicles in at its dealerships and reprogram both the PCM (powertrain control module) and BECM (Battery Energy Control Module) with properly functioning software, once again free of charge.

The 2024 CX-90 may suffer a loss of drive power

Close up of steering wheel and dashboard in the 2024 Mazda CX-90.
Joel Patel/The Manual / The Manual

Problem:

The third recall of the 2024 Mazda CX-90 states that up to 31,488 units may be affected (including some 2025 CX-70 models). Both the powertrain and engine control modules may again suffer from a faulty software issue that could result in an unexpected loss of drive power.

Solution:

Mazda dealers will be busy as they will once more take the affected SUVs and reprogram the ECM and PCM with updated and (hopefully) danger-free software.

The Mazda CX-90’s instrument cluster may stop working

Sport mode instrument cluster in the 2024 Mazda CX-90.
Joel Patel/The Manual / Mazda

Problem:

Fittingly, in the final installment of this Mazda recall cluster, the 2024 CX-90 is joined by the 2025 CX-90 and certain 2025 CX-70 models, totaling 80,915 potentially affected units. During startup, the 360-degree monitor, defroster, seatbelt warning, and PHEV high-voltage battery cooling system may malfunction.

Solution:

As with the previous recalls, Mazda dealerships will accept the vehicles in question and reprogram the dashboard’s ESU with upgraded and properly functioning software.

As with all recalls, owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Lou Ruggieri
Lou Ruggieri
Writer
A lifelong lover of cars, Lou contributes to Motor Trend, Hot Cars, Auto & Truck Connection, and the PowerAutoMedia Group.
F1 United States Grand Prix Sprint Race 2024: Verstappen wins decisively
All teams tested tires while Verstappen and Norris led the race for 18 of 19 laps
Circuit of the Americas race track in Austin, Texas.

It was like the beginning of the F1 2024 season at the United States Grand Prix Sprint race on Saturday afternoon, October 19. Red Bull F1 driver and three-time World Champion Max Verstappen started the race in the pole position and was never threatened while keeping the lead and winning the 19-lap competition easily. Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz and McLaren driver Lando Norris were second and third in the Sprint.

Verstappen's Grand Prix dominance during the first five weeks of the season was so great that many expected he'd be uncontested as he drove for his fourth Championship. After the fifth race, however, issues with the Red Bull race car and winning performances by other drivers, particularly Lando Norris, opened the opportunities for both the Drivers' and Constructors' Championships. McLaren is ahead of Red Bull, and Norris has been closing the points gap for the Drivers' Championship. Before the USGP, with six Grand Prix remaining in the season, including three with Sprints, the gamble was whether Norris could catch up to Verstappen's points lead before the season ended. Today, with the Sprint finished, the direction turned, and Verstappen strengthened his lead.
Why the Sprint race matters
The FIA Formula 1 organization added Sprint races to a limited number of Grand Prix in a season (currently no more than six) to give race fans who attend in person or stream the race events an additional exciting event during the weekend. Sprints are held the day before the Grand Prix, so people who didn't care much about watching practice sessions and qualifying events would have an excellent reason to attend or watch during an additional day. The top eight drivers win Championship points, too, with eight points for the winner, seven points for 2nd place, and so on, so the eighth place driver wins 1 point. The extra 8 points for the winner can be a good boost, even though it's less than one-third of the points for winning the Grand Prix, which awards 25 points to the winner and decreases more rapidly, so the tenth place driver gets the final point.
What the Sprint race results suggest for the Grand Prix
Because Verstappen won so handily in the Sprint race, Sunday's Grand Prix could be a bellwether for the rest of the season. If Verstappen wins, it may dishearten McLaren because, besides making the math of the Championship points harder to beat with so few remaining races, the feeling around the track may be that Red Bull's upgrades for this race have finally fixed the midseason issues.

Read more
Audi e-tron’s high voltage batteries may short circuit, VW recall says
What to know about the Audi e-tron recall
Audi e-tron GT quattro, e tron Gran Turismo, and RS eTron GT Performance..

Ironically, it seems the topic of EVs has become as polarizing as the batteries that power these cars. So, when a recall shows up saying that the high-voltage batteries may short-circuit, it will more than likely cause one of two types of reactions. If you are anti-EV, the "here we go, I knew it!" sentiment will probably come to mind, validating all of the fears and concerns surrounding electric vehicles.

However, if you are pro-EV, this recall will probably be filed under the "this is just a hiccup along the path of progression of batteries" portion of your brain. In either case, here is the information to do with as you will:

Read more
F1 United States Grand Prix preview: teams test the last major upgrades of 2024
The US Grand Prix in Austin may decide the season's outcomes
Circuit of the Americas race track in Austin, Texas.

The four-week break since the Singapore Grand Prix has allowed the teams to make the last significant race car upgrades for the 2024 F1 racing season. With potential changes in the driver and team competitions, the last six of the 24 races this year could be exciting. The October 12-21 United States F1 Grand Prix 2024 in Auston, Texas kicks off the last part of the season with unexpected opportunities for teams that aren't Red Bull Racing. 

Since four of the six races are in the Americas, the race time zones also make it more convenient for U.S. fans who livestream the races.
Why the US Grand Prix matters
It's officially the Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix 2024, and this race is a big deal for the F1 teams and fans. Teams will see if the upgrades they made during the four-week break, the last break of the season, pay off with better performance.

Read more