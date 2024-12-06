This is when you can go to national parks for free in 2025

There are over 400 national parks, monuments, and historical sites in the United States, so if visiting a national park is on your bucket list, 2025 is the year to make it happen! The National Park Service has just announced six free entrance days for the new year so visitors can enjoy the beauty and history of America’s parks without paying an entrance fee.

Here’s a list of free entrance days for 2025

January 20 – Martin Luther King Jr. Day

April 19 – First Day of National Park Week

June 19 – Juneteenth National Independence Day

August 4 – Great American Outdoors Act Signing Day

September 27 – National Public Lands Day

November 11 – Veterans Day

All entrance fees for national parks will be waived during these days, but please be aware that all timed entry and reservation systems will still be in place. If you’re itching to go on a particular adventure, like Angel’s Landing at Zion National Park or Cadillac Summit Road at Acadia, you’ll want to be sure to snag your spot and reserve early. Any extra fees associated with these activities will also remain in place.

If you’re looking for an adventure this coming year, check out one of these national parks: