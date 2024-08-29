A 911 Turbo for your wrist

2024 marks 50 years since the first Porsche 911 Turbo (G Model), also known as the Porsche 930, made its debut at the Paris Motor Show. Despite being a bit of a deathtrap, the 930 remains one of the most historically significant and collectable 911s to this day, so it’s only natural Porsche would want to mark the occasion with something special.

That’s where the The Porsche Design Chronograph 1 – 50 Years 911 Turbo Edition comes in. It’s covered in nods to the past, coated in elements of the iconic 930, and apparently runs with the sort of reliability and precision one expects from something adorned with a Porsche badge.

Recommended Videos

Seasoned horologists may also note that the timepiece leans heavily on another classic design — that of the Chronograph 1. Another icon of the 1970s designed by Professor Ferdinand Alexander Porsche. The sporty, minimalist, watch already had a lot in common with the 911, and can claim to be the world’s first completely black timepiece.

A strictly limited nod to history

So, how can a watch take inspiration from a sports car? The Chronograph 1 — 50 Years 911 Turbo Edition is made from weight-saving materials for a start. Its case is crafted from lightweight titanium with a scratch-resistant black titanium carbide coating. It features a crystal-clad open case back, so the COSC-Certified Porsche Design caliber WERK 01.240 movement is easily observable. The strap is also a nod towards the 911 Turbo, mimicking the vehicle’s leather interior. Though you can swap that out for a titanium strap featuring the same carbide coating as the case if you’d prefer that.

Porsche Design’s logo on the watch is the same as the one used throughout the 1970s, with the watch also sporting the iconic Turbo badge near the 6 ‘O’ Clock mark on the watch’s strap. The turbo lettering also features on the case back, alongside the limited edition watch’s number. You will also see both the Turbo lettering and the edition number on the box the watch comes in. The changeable strap makes the minimalist watch ideal for almost every occasion, whether you’re attending a formal dinner or suiting up for a race.

The iconic Fuchsfelge wheel inspires the design of the watch’s winding rotor and is yet another nod back to the Porsche 930. The chronograph dial even references the three totalizers seen on the first 911 Turbo’s instrument panel.

You could argue that the price is arguably another nod to the 930. The first 911 Turbo is one of the most expensive classic Porsches you can buy, and like many other things from Porsche Design the watch isn’t exactly cheap either. Expect to part with at least €10,950 (around $12,250) if you want to get your hands on one of the 500 Porsche Design is producing.