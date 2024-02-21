Porsche’s car subscription lets you drive a different model every day

Owning a Porsche is frequently a delight but for many people, a better option is to subscribe to a Porsche. Yup, that’s an option these days with Porsche offering a single-vehicle subscription and a multi-vehicle subscription so you can enjoy all the benefits of the Porsche of your dream and drive it for an entire month before handing it back. If you want to extend the subscription, you can always do that. It means no need to worry about the hassle of car ownership or the nuisance that comes from car maintenance, with all the advantages that come from owning a Porsche for a month or more. If this sounds intriguing to you, we’re here to break it all down further so you can see why a Porsche subscription is suitable for you.

How much does a Porsche subscription cost?

Porsche offers some clearly laid out pricing plans for a Porsche subscription. It costs from $1,800 per month plus tax. For that price, you get access to a Porsche Macan for the full month. Other cars cost more such as the latest Porsche Cayenne which is from $2,400 per month. If you want the iconic Porsche 911 which defined the Porsche brand, expect to pay from $3,400 per month. It’s also possible to rent cars on a day-by-day basis if you prefer but it works out better to commit to a month-long plan where possible.

Another option is to sign up for a multi-vehicle subscription. This costs $4,000 per month plus tax. The key benefit here is that you can switch vehicles as often as you like throughout the month. That way, you can choose to use the Cayenne for a weekend getaway for when you need to load the car up with plenty of things, before switching over to the 911 for a fun drive or special occasion with its fast acceleration and vast horsepower. There’s always the Taycan or Panamera if you just want a fun commute for a few days that month too. Time spent with the Taycan can show off the advantages of owning an electric Porsche while the Panamera is perfect for hybrid lovers.

Flexibility is the main selling point here. The multi-vehicle subscription is perfect if you simply can’t make up your mind or if you’re planning ahead and want to buy a Porsche further down the line, and you’re not sure which one yet. There’s no limit on how many times you switch throughout the month so you could easily drive a different car every day if you want.

What’s included with a Porsche subscription?

Whichever Porsche subscription you sign up for, you get insurance, roadside assistance, and vehicle maintenance included as standard. That’s huge peace of mind, saving you from needing to set anything up for yourself. As well as that, there’s concierge service, along with complimentary delivery and pick-up for subscriptions within 20 miles of the participating authorized Porsche dealership. Eligible areas cover many states including Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Texas, with multiple locations within each state.

The single-vehicle subscription allows you to drive up to 1,500 miles per month, while the multi-vehicle subscription increases that number to 2,000 so there’s a little more flexibility here if you plan on traveling a lot.

How hassle-free is a Porsche subscription?

Incredibly hassle-free. Porsche gets that you have a busy life and you want to focus on enjoying your hard-earned free time rather than deal with excessive paperwork. That’s why it’s so good to see insurance and maintenance covered as part of the plan so you don’t have to go out of the way to get things resolved.

The only thing you need to do is create a Porsche subscription and pick which plan you want. It can all be done through your phone if you don’t want to grab your laptop. From there, you can choose the Porsche you want (or wish to start with) then pick the first day you plan on driving it. Subscription vehicles are delivered to you while rentals require you to pick them up from the Porsche Center of your choice.

What Porsche cars can I drive?

All the latest Porsche models are drivable via the Porsche subscription scheme. That includes the Porsche 718, 911, Taycan, Panamera, Macan, and Cayenne. There’s something for everyone here and with the multi-vehicle subscription, you can try them all out across the space of a month if you want or can’t decide what to settle on. It’s a good method for figuring out what works for you, but also if you simply don’t want to be tied down to one car for a long period such as if you’re just in the country for a little while. You could even simply do it for just one month to see how it works for you and your lifestyle.