What to know about the Pininfarina B95's award-winning design

Automobili Pininfarina has long been known for its stunning designs. Most notably, its 61-year partnership with Ferrari has produced incredible vehicles such as the Testarossa, 250 GT 308GTB, 456 GT, and 550 Maranello, just to name a few. But since its split from the Prancing Horse, Pininfarina has continued to pen incredible cars outside of Maranello, Italy. Most recently, the award-winning designer has added yet another award to its wall of accolades. The Pininfarina B95 has been named the ‘Best Sport Car Design’ by CarDesign Spain for 2024.

The Pininfarina B95 is the world’s first electric hyper Barchetta. The ‘B’ in its name stands for Barchetta, while the ’95’ commemorates the design house’s 95th anniversary. Just ten of these incredibly bespoke road-going racers are slated to be made, each tailored to its individual owner’s tastes and preferences. Inspired by vintage aircraft style, the low-slung B95 features a patented world-first set of adjustable aero screens amid its many other eye-catching features.

Powered by a 120 kWh lithium-ion battery feeding four independent high-output electric motors, the B95 has nearly 2,000 horsepower on tap. Automobili Pininfarina says its electric hypercar can rocket from 0 to 60 mph in “less than 2 seconds ” and has a top speed of more than 186 mph (300 km/h).

The judging panel for Cardesign Spain consisted of a group of independent automotive design experts, with a spokesperson commenting:

”This vehicle impressed us with its pure lines with sophisticated details to create a design that is both exciting and balanced. The execution of the B95 highlights Automobili Pininfarina’s mastery of creating cars that showcase design and innovation, achieving a unique visual and emotional experience.”

We couldn’t agree more.