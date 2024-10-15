 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Pininfarina’s B95 wins Best Sports Car Design award

What to know about the Pininfarina B95's award-winning design

By
pininfarina b95 2
Automobili Pininfarina / Automobili Pininfarina

Automobili Pininfarina has long been known for its stunning designs. Most notably, its 61-year partnership with Ferrari has produced incredible vehicles such as the Testarossa, 250 GT 308GTB, 456 GT, and 550 Maranello, just to name a few. But since its split from the Prancing Horse, Pininfarina has continued to pen incredible cars outside of Maranello, Italy. Most recently, the award-winning designer has added yet another award to its wall of accolades. The Pininfarina B95 has been named the ‘Best Sport Car Design’ by CarDesign Spain for 2024.

Image used with permission by copyright holder

The Pininfarina B95 is the world’s first electric hyper Barchetta. The ‘B’ in its name stands for Barchetta, while the ’95’ commemorates the design house’s 95th anniversary. Just ten of these incredibly bespoke road-going racers are slated to be made, each tailored to its individual owner’s tastes and preferences. Inspired by vintage aircraft style, the low-slung B95 features a patented world-first set of adjustable aero screens amid its many other eye-catching features.

Recommended Videos

Powered by a 120 kWh lithium-ion battery feeding four independent high-output electric motors, the B95 has nearly 2,000 horsepower on tap. Automobili Pininfarina says its electric hypercar can rocket from 0 to 60 mph in “less than 2 seconds ” and has a top speed of more than 186 mph (300 km/h).

Related

The judging panel for Cardesign Spain consisted of a group of independent automotive design experts, with a spokesperson commenting:

”This vehicle impressed us with its pure lines with sophisticated details to create a design that is both exciting and balanced. The execution of the B95 highlights Automobili Pininfarina’s mastery of creating cars that showcase design and innovation, achieving a unique visual and emotional experience.”

We couldn’t agree more.

Automobili Pininfarina / Automobili Pininfarina

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Lou Ruggieri
Lou Ruggieri
Writer
A lifelong lover of cars, Lou contributes to Motor Trend, Hot Cars, Auto & Truck Connection, and the PowerAutoMedia Group.
2024 SuperMotocross World Championship racer wins $1 million
Two brothers compete for the top prize in SuperMotocross racing
world supermotocross championship 2024 jett lawrence competing in the direct frontal view

Sunday, September 22, was a big payday for Jett Lawrence, the younger of two brothers who competed for the $1,000,000 prize in the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Jett and his brother Hunter Lawrence race as Team Honda HRC Progressive members. Jett won the big prize, and Hunter had to settle for second place with a not-too-shabby $500,000 check.
Besides the big bucks, why does this SuperMotocross race matter?
Jett Lawrence in the SuperMotocross World Championship Feld Motorsports, Inc.

Last year was the SuperMotocross World Championship's inaugural season, which includes the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross indoor season and the 11-round AMA Pro Motocross outdoor season. There are also two postseason playoffs and the World Championship event. The 31-event race schedule for the 2024 season occurred in stadiums and motocross venues throughout the United States.

Read more
Hennessey Venom F5-M Roadster: The most potent gated manual shift car on earth
Hennessey engineers balance thrills and exhilaration with the laws of physics
Hennessey Venom F5-M Roadster left front three-quarter view.

Hennessey Special Vehicles, no stranger to superlatives, has done it again, this time with a Venom F5-M Roadster powered by a 1,817 horsepower V8 engine hooked to a six-speed manual transmission. It's the world's most powerful and fastest gated manual, the company says, and Hennessey reengineers would know. In addition to its own Venom hypercars, Hennessey creates extremely potent versions of cars, SUVs, and trucks from major automakers, including Ford, RAM, Dodge, Chevrolet, Cadillac, GMC, and Jeep.
Why build such fast cars with a manual transmission?
Venom F5-M Roadster | 6-Speed Manual | Speed Reborn
Hennessey creates extensively engineered Venom hypercars for drivers seeking the highest vehicle interaction and performance levels. While most of the automotive world focuses on electric vehicle powertrains, Hennessey sticks with internal combustion engines for the sensory immersion its customers want. Other Venom models have semi-automatic transmissions, but Hennessey is building 12 manual versions for customers who prefer a more engaged experience.

In the word of the company's founder and CEO John Hennessey, "We are so excited to offer the Venom F5-M Roadster – the world’s most powerful manual. We always wanted to build a manual Venom F5 – and it’s something our clients have been asking for. It’s old school, it’s badass, and it offers ultimate driving engagement."
How does a 1,817 hp car with a stick shift stay on the road?

Read more
1937 Rolls-Royce Phantom III Convertible wins ‘Best In Show’ at Concours of Elegance 2024
Hampton Court Palace hosted 500 of the rarest cars in the world
1937 Rolls-Royce Phanton III Convertible by Inskip at Concours of Elegance 2024 right profile.

A 1937 Rolls-Royce Phantom III Convertible, one of just a few constructed in the U.S., was chosen Best in Show at the 13th annual Concours of Elegance at Hampton Court Palace in London. The winning 1937 Rolls-Royce was designed by JS Inskip.
Why the 1937 Phantom III Convertible is significant

Any Rolls-Royce convertible is significant, but the Phantom III, which was the final large Rolls-Royce produced before World War II, was also the last model to which Henry Royce contributed considerable input. Royce, the co-founder of Rolls-Royce, was an engineer who contributed to the design of the company's large cars in the last part of his career. Royce died in 1933.

Read more