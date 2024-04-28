 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

F1 driver Michael Schumacher’s watch collection to be auctioned (and it’s great)

Buy Michael Schumacher's championship watch

Dave McQuilling
By
Michael Schumacher's white gold Audemars Piguet Royal Oak
Christie's

If you want to own a little bit of F1 history, you have the chance to buy one of Michael Schumacher’s watches. The German racing legend jointly holds the record for most F1 world championships won, sitting alongside Lewis Hamilton with seven. Like Lewis, Schumacher also has an impressive watch collection, though that is about to get a bit smaller.

In total, eight of Schumacher’s timepieces are set to go under the hammer in May. All-in-all, around $4.8 million is expected to be raised, though there’s a chance this figure could be significantly higher should two affluent fans get into a bidding war.

Recommended Videos

The watches will be displayed in New York during Miami Grand Prix weekend, so that’s May 3 to 5. The auction itself is scheduled to happen in Geneva on May 13 at 2 PM central European time, so it may require an early start from many interested, U.S.-based, bidders. Auction house Christie’s has already displayed the watches in Los Angeles, Hong Kong, Dubai, and Taiwan. The sale also marks the 30th anniversary of Schumacher’s first F1 Driver’s Championship win in 1994.

Related

The collection contains some very personal pieces

Christie's

Brands like Audemars Piguet, F.P. Journe, and Rolex are present among the eight selected watches. The piece that arguably catches the most attention is the white gold Audemars Piguet Royal Oak, which could sell for $280,000. The watch was a Christmas gift from former Ferrari CEO Jean Todt. It features a few unique touches, including a picture of Schumacher’s helmet, the Ferrari prancing horse, and six stars in reference to the six world championships that the racing legend had won when he received the watch in 2003.

The most expensive piece going under the hammer is likely to be Schumacher’s F.P. Journe Vagabondage 1, which auctioneers estimate could sell for as much as $2.2 million. This one is a little more up-to-date than the Royal Oak and comes with seven stars to commemorate all of the driver’s World Title wins. It was another Christmas gift from Todt, coming the following year and marking another victorious season for the German. The dial is in a Ferrari-like red, the helmet and prancing horse logos are there, and there are other nods to what would eventually be “Schumi’s” last championship win.

On the Rolex front, there’s a Paul Newman Daytona. There isn’t anything specifically Schumacher about this one, but it’s still a highly desirable timepiece and arguably the quintessential racing watch. The fact that Schumacher owned and wore it will likely bump the price up, but Paul Newman Daytonas that weren’t owned by racing legends can comfortably fetch six figures in the current market.

It’s unknown if the money from the sale will be going to a particular cause, but it is worth noting that Todt, who gifted a couple of the more exceptional pieces to Schumacher, and the F1 legend did help found a brain injury charity together and have sold watches to raise funds for it before. Schumacher himself suffered a major brain injury in 2013 and hasn’t been seen in public since.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dave McQuilling
Dave McQuilling
Dave has spent pretty much his entire career as a journalist; this has included jobs at newspapers, TV stations, on the…
A new poll suggests F1 2024 has a viewership problem — here’s why
Red Bull's Max Verstappen's domination bores some fans
Max Verstappen driving a Red Bull F1 race car.

The 2024 F1 Grand Prix racing season has barely begun, but a recent F1 viewership poll by Race.com suggests fans are less enthusiastic now than before the season began. Citing nearly 150,000 votes, the poll results claim 61% of respondents voted they were less excited about the rest of the F1 season than during the pre-season, with only 7% more excited and 32% unchanged. More recent events might swing a new poll in the opposite direction.

According to the poll report, the most common reason for fan disenchantment was Red Bull's Max Verstappen winning the first two races virtually unchallenged, continuing a winning phenomenon of the past two seasons. Well, Max didn't win the third race, the Australian Grand Prix, on March 24. In fact, he didn't even finish the race but retired the car when his right rear brake caught fire.
Why F1 viewership matters

Read more
How much do F1 drivers make?
Verstappen and Hamilton each likely earn more than $100 million
Max Verstappen driving a Red Bull F1 race car.

Do you mean they get money, too? During the Formula 1 racing season, F1 drivers travel to exotic locations, get treated like superstars, and drive incredibly fast cars to compete with some of the world's top drivers. They also get paid salaries estimated to start at $1 million per season and may earn a lot more in bonuses, prizes, endorsements, and sponsorships.

From the live event spectators' and TV viewers' perspectives, it may appear that F1 race car drivers lead glamorous lives, but the reality for even the best drivers is a relatively short career training, practicing, and performing under constant pressure. Aspiring F1 drivers start young, usually under 10, and focus on racing, hoping that by the time they reach the minimum F1 driving age of 18, an F1 team will want them. If a driver succeeds in getting a seat in an F1 race car, then the scrutiny of the intensely data-centric F1 world commences. F1 driver performance is measured in many ways, including salaries and overall income.
Why F1 driver salaries matter

Read more
How much horsepower does a Formula 1 car have?
Drivers win the races, but how much horsepower does a Formula 1 cars have?
Red Bull's Max Verstappen driving a victory circle.

Formula 1 cars produce an incredible amount of horsepower. Watching them buzz around the track makes it easy to forget that each is an engineering marvel. F1 race car engines, or, to use the correct term, power units, produce prodigious amounts of energy, following specific and strictly enforced FIA F1 Regulations for technical, sporting, and financial matters.

F1 cars get the most possible from every element in their design and construction. Still, the first question fans often ask is, "How much horsepower do F1 engines have?" The simple answer for the 2024 F1 season is approximately 1,000 horsepower, but there's much more to it.
Why  F1 engine horsepower matters

Read more