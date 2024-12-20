 Skip to main content
F1: Isack Hadjar fills the last vacant seat for the 2025 season

Hadjar is the most recent F1 promotion from the Red Bull Junior program

By
Izack Hadjar is the new Racing Bull driver for the F1 2025 season.
Courtesy of F1

The Formula 1 driver shuffle is over, at least for now. In the last of three moves associated with the Red Bull Racing organization, Isack Hadjar was named Yuki Tsunoda’s teammate on Red Bull’s second F1 team, which is now called Racing Bulls.

Meet Isack Hadjar

Hadjar is the most recent promotion from the Red Bull Junior program to a seat in an F1 race car. The Junior platform, which Red Bull began in 2001, has now promoted nineteen young drivers. Among the earlier promotes are Daniel Ricciardo, Sebastian Vettel, and Max Verstappen.

Hadjar is 20 years old. He has driven for the Campos Racing team for two years and finished second in total points this year. The 2024 F2 Champion, Gabriel Bortoleto, was promoted earlier to drive for the Kick Sauber F1 team in 2025.

His partner on the Racing Bulls team will be four-year veteran Yuki Tsunoda. “I look forward to working with and learning from Yuki,” Hadjar said. “I’ve always looked up to him, he went through the Red Bull junior programme like myself and we’ve shared a similar path to F1. He’s very experienced and will be good to learn from.”

The Red Bull three-step

Hadjar’s promotion answers the succession questions that began when Sergio Perez announced he was leaving the Red Bull organization at the end of the year. Perez had a disappointing year overall despite a two-year contract extension in June. Red Bull senior management met earlier this week, and Perez disclosed his exit.

Before Perez’s departure, Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner said the two Racing Bull drivers, Tsunoda and Liam Lawson, were candidates to replace Perez as the four-time World Champion Max Verstappen teammate. Red Bull chose Lawson, a relatively new addition to Racing Bulls, when he replaced Daniel Ricciardo in September.

Lawson’s promotion left an empty seat with Racing Bulls, which we now know Hadjar will fill.

McLaren takes the 2024 F1 Championship as Norris wins the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
McLaren F1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

The F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix saw cars crashing into each other in the first turn of the first lap. Two drivers made incredible advances from the back of the starting grid. When the checkered flag waved, McLaren driver Lando Norris won the race, with Ferrari drivers Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc finishing second and third, respectively.

Despite both drivers finishing on the winner's podium, Ferrari could not catch up with McLaren in the season's championship points total.  The 2024 season comes to a close, with McLaren taking on the Constructors' Championship title for the first time since 1998.
Lando Norris wins the 2024 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
The Grand Prix got off to a thrilling start when, on the first turn, Red Bull's Max Verstappen appeared to catch McLaren driver Oscar Piastri's left rear wheel, spinning Piastri off the track. Verstappen, penalized later for the collision with a 10-second wait at his pit stop, spun around on the track but could continue.

Read more
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix final practice and Qualifying events
Upsets and disappointments after Qualifying for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. 
Yas Marina Circuit for the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024.

The last free practice session and Qualifying event of the 2024 F1 season ended in disappointment for Ferrari and Mercedes going into the 2024 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on November 8. McLaren drivers Lando  Norris and Oscar Piastri will start the race on Sunday in the first and second positions. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will start the race in the pit lane, and Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton will start in the 17th position.
Notable wins and fails during the Free Practice 3 and Qualifying
The teams continued to test different tires and aerodynamics setups during Free Practice 3 (FP3). The Qualifying event was important because it determined the starting grid positions for the Grand Prix. There were several upsets and disappointments during Qualifying.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was already facing a ten-position penalty in the starting grid related to needing a new battery for the car, exceeding the normal allocation. However, LeClerc also had a track limits penalty in the second round of Qualifying, which left him in the 14th starting position before the equipment-related ten-position penalty. He'll be starting the race in the pit lane.

Read more
Dining with Gordon Ramsay: An inside look at the exclusive F1 trackside lunch experience
Pleasant and laid-back, Gordon Ramsay was a great host
Trackside Lunch with Gordon Ramsay - Gordon Ramsay enters saying hello to his crew.

Gordon Ramsay is a lifelong fan of Formula 1 racing. He attends several Grand Prix yearly, often with family members, and owns several retired F1 race cars. This year, during the F1 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix, Ramsay hosted a Trackside Lunch at Caesar's Palace Hell's Kitchen restaurant close to the section of the Las Vegas Strip that converted to the Grand Prix race circuit each night.

I was among a small group of journalists invited to enjoy an array of top-tier, all-inclusive race-viewing locations, entertainment, and hospitality experiences. A highlight of our luxury tour was the four-course Trackside Lunch. The restaurant was packed with F1 and Gordon Ramsay enthusiasts, and we were fortunate to have a table directly in front of Ramsay's working staff of chefs and assistants.
Gordon Ramsay was an active host

Read more