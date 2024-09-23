 Skip to main content
2024 World SuperMotocross Championship racer wins $1 million

Two brothers compete for the top prize in SuperMotocross racing

By
world supermotocross championship 2024 jett lawrence competing in the direct frontal view
Feld Motorsports, Inc.

Sunday, September 22, was a big payday for Jett Lawrence, the younger of two brothers who competed for the $1,000,000 prize in the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Jett and his brother Hunter Lawrence race as Team Honda HRC Progressive members. Jett won the big prize, and Hunter had to settle for second place with a not-too-shabby $500,000 check.

Besides the big bucks, why does this SuperMotocross race matter?

Jett Lawrence competing in the SuperMotocross World Championship.
Jett Lawrence in the SuperMotocross World Championship Feld Motorsports, Inc.

Last year was the SuperMotocross World Championship’s inaugural season, which includes the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross indoor season and the 11-round AMA Pro Motocross outdoor season. There are also two postseason playoffs and the World Championship event. The 31-event race schedule for the 2024 season occurred in stadiums and motocross venues throughout the United States.

Two classes compete in the SuperMotocross competition. The 450SMX Class and 250SMX Class battled it out on The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway’s hybrid Supercross-motocross track, with judges using Olympic scoring.

The full program of SMX World Championship events was streamed live on Peacock and streamed and broadcast on NBC, USA Network, CNBC, NBCSports.com, and the NBC Sports app.

The returning SuperMotocross World Champion extends his reign

Jett Lawrence wins the trophy and $1 million in the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship.
Jett Lawrence hoists the first-place trophy in the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship. Feld Motorsports, Inc.

The Hunter brothers landed the biggest checks in the competition, which combined Championship points earned during the regular SMX season and the playoffs. Jett was also the Champion last year. Third-place winner Eli Tomac had a $250,000 payout.

In the 250SMX Class, repeat winner Haiden Deegan, who races for Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing, won his second $500,000 prize as a SuperMotocross Champion.

