Two brothers compete for the top prize in SuperMotocross racing

Sunday, September 22, was a big payday for Jett Lawrence, the younger of two brothers who competed for the $1,000,000 prize in the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Jett and his brother Hunter Lawrence race as Team Honda HRC Progressive members. Jett won the big prize, and Hunter had to settle for second place with a not-too-shabby $500,000 check.

Besides the big bucks, why does this SuperMotocross race matter?

Last year was the SuperMotocross World Championship’s inaugural season, which includes the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross indoor season and the 11-round AMA Pro Motocross outdoor season. There are also two postseason playoffs and the World Championship event. The 31-event race schedule for the 2024 season occurred in stadiums and motocross venues throughout the United States.

Two classes compete in the SuperMotocross competition. The 450SMX Class and 250SMX Class battled it out on The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway’s hybrid Supercross-motocross track, with judges using Olympic scoring.

The full program of SMX World Championship events was streamed live on Peacock and streamed and broadcast on NBC, USA Network, CNBC, NBCSports.com, and the NBC Sports app.

The returning SuperMotocross World Champion extends his reign

The Hunter brothers landed the biggest checks in the competition, which combined Championship points earned during the regular SMX season and the playoffs. Jett was also the Champion last year. Third-place winner Eli Tomac had a $250,000 payout.

In the 250SMX Class, repeat winner Haiden Deegan, who races for Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing, won his second $500,000 prize as a SuperMotocross Champion.