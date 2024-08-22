Grey Goose vodka, raspberry, lemonade, and honeydew melons make for a fruity sipper

The sports world is gearing up for another big event as the stars of the tennis world converge on New York, as the U.S. Open is set to begin next week. To celebrate, renowned vodka brand Grey Goose is teaming up with tennis star Frances Tiafoe and is launching a signature cocktail in honor of the event.

Grey Goose is known for its partnerships with celebrities, and Tiafoe is known for his fun style and sartorial elegance both on and off the court, so it makes for a natural partnership. “For me, style has always been another way to bring an upbeat energy to the court and have fun with it,” said Tiafoe. “Grey Goose is all about bringing that same energy to the U.S. Open, and any fan of the tournament knows how iconic the Honey Deuce is. We had so much fun making this campaign and I’m excited to celebrate this U.S. Open season with Grey Goose.”

The cocktail that the brand has come up with, the Honey Deuce, combines the essential vodka with lemonade and raspberry liqueur for sharp fruity notes, and honeydew melon balls for a refreshing and mellow garnish. Plus the melon balls so make for a fun look which is reminiscent of a tennis ball.

How to make a Honey Deuce cocktail

Ingredients:

1 ¼ oz Grey Goose Vodka

3 oz Fresh Lemonade

½ oz Premium Raspberry Liqueur

3 Honeydew Melon Balls

Method:

Add vodka, lemonade, and raspberry liqueur to a highball glass filled with ice. Take frozen honeydew melon balls and pierce them with a skewer for a garnish.