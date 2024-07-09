Elba's new track Pushing On revealed for launch of Grey Goose Altius

Iconic vodka brand Grey Goose is working with beloved British actor Idris Elba on the release of its latest spirit, Grey Goose Altius. The luxury vodka is being launched with a new track from Elba and a new short film, showing his creative process in the making of his new track Pushing On.

Altius is a limited edition release from Grey Goose that uses Alpine spring water and winter wheat for a smooth vodka that is aiming squarely at the luxury end of the party scene. Named for windswept mountains and icy blue skies, Altius comes in a mountain-inspired glass bottle to show off its spring water ingredients. It is filtered at a chilly -24 degrees Celsius for a smooth taste with a mineral heft from the alpine water and taste notes of green apple.

As for Elba, he has long been making music as well as acting as is known for his DJing and music production in addition to his renown for his acting roles. His new track is being launched to mark the launch of Altius as well.

“Vibrations, rhythm, music, melody… all of these things are an emotion for me,” Elba said. “I have to imagine what I want the song to do, and I get inspired by things that sound like that. Everyone speaks different languages, are different ages, different generations but as soon as you play music, it’s just one frequency.”

Grey Goose Altius will be available in 700 ml and 1.75 ml bottles. It is currently available in Europe and will be coming to bars, nightclubs, and restaurants in the U.S. in Autumn.