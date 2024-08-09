Everyone loves an Espresso Martini, but I wish they weren't usually so sweet

A new report digs into the most popular cocktails on the planet, and it found that the most popular option in the U.S. is the caffeinated delight, the Espresso Martini. The report from online retailer City Drinks looked at global search queries in 2024 for the 89 cocktails on the official cocktails registry of the International Bartenders Association and found what drinks were on the way up — and which ones were on the way down.

The popularity of the Espresso Martini will come as no surprise to anyone who has set foot inside a bar in the last five years. The combination of vodka, fresh espresso, and coffee liqueur is both delicious and a great pick-me-up when it’s done right, although it can turn into a monstrosity when it’s made too sweet or using bad coffee.

All the sugar in the world won’t cover up the taste of harsh coffee, so for the best experience of this drink, order it in the morning or at lunchtime when bars aren’t too busy. Or better yet, make it yourself at home and have some fun tweaking it to your preferences. I like to use rum instead of vodka, and you can try adding a glug of salty caramel syrup for a savory note, or a few dashes of chocolate bitters to add more depth.

It’s also noteworthy that according to the report, the world’s most popular drink is something different — a Mojito. With its crowd-pleasing flavors of mint and lime plus rum, it’s easy to see why this one is a winner. Other cocktails that are making their way to the top of popularity are the French 75 (a sharp, lemony Champagne delight that’s a personal favorite of mine) and the Painkiller, a dark rum-based relative of the Piña Colada.

For the full list of favorites, you can head over to City Drinks’ website.