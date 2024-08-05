 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Toast the Paris Olympics with a French 75 cocktail

A sparkling combination of gin, lemon, and Champagne. What's not to love?

By
French 75 cocktail
Robert Krajewski / Pixabay

The athletes are performing incredible feats, the medals are being handed out, the crowds are going wild: the Olympics is in full swing. The world is tuning in to the events of Paris this summer, which are showing off the beauty of the city and its stunning architecture — with more than a few people considering that maybe they should finally book that trip to France.

If you’re looking to get into the spirit of the season, or if you’re looking for something classy and delicious to sip while watching the gold medal-worthy performances, then let me introduce you to one of my all-time favorite drinks: the French 75.

Recommended Videos

This cocktail combines the botanical heft of gin with the zing of lemon juice and the delicious crispness of Champagne. If you really don’t want to pour good Champagne into a cocktail, then you technically can use a different sparkling wine (just don’t tell the French) but it does have to be something very dry. A dry and crisp Cava would work well, but a sweeter and rounder Prosecco, not so much.

The result is a cocktail that is incredibly easy to drink — so easy, in fact, that you’ll need to be careful, as it packs a powerful alcoholic punch even though it tastes like the classiest lemonade you’ve ever had. The recipe is thought to date to the 1930s, and the drink was named after the French 75 artillery gun for how easily it can knock you down.

So try this recipe out and raise a glass to the Olympics — but perhaps just one glass.

How to make a French 75

Ingredients:

  • 1 ounce gin
  • 1/2 ounce lemon juice
  • 1/2 ounce simple syrup
  • 2 ounces Champagne

Method:

Add the gin, lemon juice, and simple syrup to a shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into a Champagne flute, and top with the Champagne. Garnish with a lemon twist.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
Absolut and Heinz are collabing again with their viral vodka pasta sauce
Pick up a jar to experience the joys of this classic pasta sauce recipe
absolut heinz vodka sauve pasta sauce 64199624e67b7 1536x768 1

We talk a lot about all the different uses of spirits in your drinks -- but what about in your food as well? There are a few classic recipes which call for raiding the spirits cabinet, like the iconic vodka pasta sauce recipe which uses vodka to help improve both the flavor and the texture of a tomato sauce.

Last year, kitchen brand Heinz and vodka behemoth Absolut teamed up to created a jarred vodka tomato sauce which took the internet by storm, selling out almost immediately. Now the quirky creation is returning to the shelves thanks to an ongoing collaboration between the two brands.

Read more
This IPA cocktail breaks all the rules
Combing IPA with Aperol and grapefruit juice for a rich, sharp drink
Hazy IPA

No style of beer has taken the world by storm quite as much as the IPA. From the juicy, lush West Coast IPAs to the more hazily defined East Coast IPAs, you'll find a whole world of styles and flavors within this booming beer category.

The one thing that all IPAs have in common in a strong, hoppy flavor -- though not all IPAs have to be bitter hop bombs. And while the style has traditionally be associated with higher abvs to carry more flavor, there are also a range of low-abv options which have become available in recent years, so you can enjoy an IPA that you can sip on all day.

Read more
Enjoy a little sparkle with a refreshing spritz
Celebrate National Spritz Day with a variation on this beloved drink
Aperol spritz cocktail

Today is National Spritz Day, but it's not as if you need any encouragement to enjoy a spritz. These bubbly, easy to drink cocktails are a staple of summer menus across the world, and they combine light, refreshing a drinking experience with a backbone of strong, interesting flavors. While technically a spritz refers to a drink made with sparkling wine and water, the definition has now expanded to cover virtually any drink which is refreshing and bubbly.

To begin with the classic, you surely know the ubiquitous Aperol Spritz already, though there are some refinements you might want to try out to up your spritz game. I am a fan of using a larger ratio of Aperol than many bars do, to make a stronger, bolder drink. When in doubt, the 3-2-1 ratio of prosecco to Aperol to sparkling water will never steer you wrong. I'm also a big fan of adding a more salty, interesting note to the drink by using an olive as a garnish.

Read more