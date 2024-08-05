A sparkling combination of gin, lemon, and Champagne. What's not to love?

The athletes are performing incredible feats, the medals are being handed out, the crowds are going wild: the Olympics is in full swing. The world is tuning in to the events of Paris this summer, which are showing off the beauty of the city and its stunning architecture — with more than a few people considering that maybe they should finally book that trip to France.

If you’re looking to get into the spirit of the season, or if you’re looking for something classy and delicious to sip while watching the gold medal-worthy performances, then let me introduce you to one of my all-time favorite drinks: the French 75.

This cocktail combines the botanical heft of gin with the zing of lemon juice and the delicious crispness of Champagne. If you really don’t want to pour good Champagne into a cocktail, then you technically can use a different sparkling wine (just don’t tell the French) but it does have to be something very dry. A dry and crisp Cava would work well, but a sweeter and rounder Prosecco, not so much.

The result is a cocktail that is incredibly easy to drink — so easy, in fact, that you’ll need to be careful, as it packs a powerful alcoholic punch even though it tastes like the classiest lemonade you’ve ever had. The recipe is thought to date to the 1930s, and the drink was named after the French 75 artillery gun for how easily it can knock you down.

So try this recipe out and raise a glass to the Olympics — but perhaps just one glass.

How to make a French 75

Ingredients:

1 ounce gin

1/2 ounce lemon juice

1/2 ounce simple syrup

2 ounces Champagne

Method:

Add the gin, lemon juice, and simple syrup to a shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into a Champagne flute, and top with the Champagne. Garnish with a lemon twist.