 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

A mixologist guide on pairing drinks with sushi omakase

We interview three experts to learn about sake, wine, and whisky pairings

By
Sake being poured
Narutotai Ginjo Nama Genshu at Sushi by Scratch. sushibyscratchrestaurants / Instagram

For the sushi lover, the ultimate culinary experience is the omakase. A progression of carefully curated sushi and dishes crafted by the chef, an omakase meal is often also accompanied by Japanese drinks. Sake is an obvious choice for this Japanese meal, but the drink selection can also vary, ranging from wine to beer to Japanese whisky.

We interviewed a round of experts for insight, including wine director Luke Boland and resident beverage director Max Green of Coral Omakase, along with sake sommelier Gavin Humes of Sushi by Scratch.

Recommended Videos

How to pair drinks with omakase

Sushi from Coral
Sushi selection at Coral Omakase at Point Seven NYC coralomakase / Instagram

An omakase meal is all about the progression of flavors and courses. Many omakase sushi meals are led by lighter flavors. In terms of fish, heavier and fatty fish like mackerel or chutoro is served toward the end of the courses rather than the beginning. Because of this, the beverage pairing needs to match this progression. For instance, Bolland of Coral likes to pair mackerel with skin-fermented pinot grigio and chutoro with namazake sake (unpasteurized), all nigiri pieces served toward the end of the omakase.

Related

However, this progression of light to heavier flavors is not always a given. For Humes of Sushi by Scratch, he prefers to view beverage pairings as an album, where instead of a series of singles, it’s a diverse evolution.

“I don’t just want to go lightest to heaviest in a direct straight line because I feel like that makes your palate kind of bored?” Humes explained. “I guess that’s probably the way I put it. Maybe more accurately, it’s predictable. So your palate isn’t surprised. And I really want your palate to be like, what’s next?”

Beverage recommendations for omakase

Sushi by Scratch torch
A5 wagyu being blowtorched at Sushi by Scratch sushibyscratchrestaurants / Instagram

The variety of drink pairings with an omakase meal is potentially unlimited. Bolland likes to pair wine with the non-sushi courses and sake with the sushi portion of the omakase at Coral, such as a bone-dry brut Champagne to start the meal and a kimoto sake with a handroll toward the end. Sake, being Japanese, is a natural fit for omakase. Sake sommelier Humes recommends two brands specifically — HeavenSake and IWA.

Japanese whisky is also famous and potentially great as part of an omakase. Max Green of Coral prefers to have Japanese whisky at the start or as a digestif at the end of the omakase. Since whisky is a strong flavor, it can overpower the more delicate flavor of fish. A classic start in his option is the Japanese whisky highball made with Suntory Toki. As Green explained, Japanese whisky is more refreshing than other highballs due to its four-part soda to one-part alcohol.

For Humes of Sushi by Scratch, because their omakase features unconventional flavors, he does recommend whisky for certain courses. Sushi by Scratch often features courses like bone marrow (great with Shibui whisky) and toro topped with pineapple.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Hunter Lu
Hunter Lu
Contributor
Hunter Lu is a New York-based food and features writer, editor, and NYU graduate. His fiction has appeared in The Line…
This is the beer I always drink at a football tailgate
A great beer selection is a tailgate necessity
Tailgate beer

If you ask us, the end of the summer doesn’t just mean the beginning of fall. It also means the start of tailgate season. And while it might not be a “season” in the traditional sense. It is made up of Saturdays (for college football fans) and Sundays (for NFL fans) from the end of August through December, filled with football-themed parking lot revelry.

Tailgate season features mouthwatering foods like burgers, chicken wings, ribs, and any manner of chips and dip. It’s also a time for partaking in crisp, refreshing, malty, seasonal beer. We’re talking about brown ales, marzen-style beers, amber ales, and more.
The beers we bring tailgating

Read more
8 best hard cider brands to drink this fall
If you're a cider fan, then you must try these brands
Hard cider

When we turn the seasonal corner to autumn, along with pumpkin spice-flavored everything and a chilly nip in the air, you’ll start to see classic (alcohol-free) cider and hard cider everywhere. Sure, you can drink hard cider all year long, but it makes the most sense from September through the holidays.

For those new to the beverage, hard cider is similar to wine. But instead of being made with grapes, this fermented drink is made with apples. Just like wine, hard cider can range in flavor from very sweet to very dry, depending on the amount of sugar added. However, while wine is higher in alcohol (11 tp 14% ABV), the best hard cider is more on par with beer (4-8% ABV).
The best hard ciders to drink this fall

Read more
The best porters to drink this fall
Autumn is here, so it's time to pour a porter
Porter beer in a glass

While early fall isn’t exactly cold, it’s only a matter of time before the days begin to grow shorter and the nights start getting cooler. That’s why autumn is such a great time to get into dark beers. Specifically, stouts and porters. But while both beers are dark in color and rich and robust in flavor, what exactly is the difference between the two beer styles? Both originated in England in the 1700s and are known for their chocolate, smooth, creamy flavor profiles. But they are subtly different.

Porters are made with malted barley and stouts are usually brewed with unmalted roasted barley. This is why porters are often sweet and creamier, with a ton of chocolate and dried fruit flavors. The stout, on the other hand, is often drier with a ton of roasted barley flavor along with chocolate, coffee, and other flavors. While stouts can be quite decadent, porters are usually overall lighter, thus making them a great choice for early fall drinking. Keep reading to find out what the best porter beers are to enjoy this autumn.
The best classic porters for fall

Read more