Aperitif 101: Guide on pre-meal beverages

The appetizer of the drink world, an aperitif, is a fun toast and a preface to a meal ahead, all at once. Based on the Latin word, which translates to “open,” these beverages are believed to loosen up the stomach and prepare the body for a meal. And because these elixirs date back to ancient Roman times, it’s hard to argue with the history at play.

What is an aperitif? While a digestif is meant to conclude a feast, the aperitif comes first. This is the refreshing, generally low-alcohol drink you have to cleanse the palate. Traditionally, they tend to involve some kind of fortified wine or vermouth mixed with something else. Think spritzes and mild cocktails made with things like Lillet, Negronis, and more.

Europeans popularized the drink to the extent that it’s become part of daily culture in many places. Americans are catching on, too, especially in the context of appreciating lower-alcohol drinks and mindful daytime imbibing. Read on to learn a little more about the age-old subject.

Types of aperitifs

You can’t go more than a few paces in the late afternoon or early evening in Italy or Spain without seeing people enjoying a nice aperitif. People gather around bistro tables outdoors and in plazas, raising glasses to good health and friends in anticipation of a good meal in the not-too-distant future. From Lisbon to Paris, aperitifs are a way of life.

But what are they drinking? Depends on where you are. The Italians love spritzes and working with aromatic and lower-proof liquids like Aperol and Campari. Ouzo and other anise-based liquors are popular in places like Greece, while the Spanish love a mild gin and tonic or vermouth and soda (try some dry white vermouth with tonic water or sweeter red vermouth with cola). The French are known to mix up aperitifs with things like Bonal, Lillet, and Suze. In fact, a good Champagne cocktail makes for a nice aperitif as well.

Vermouth and bubbly water is quite possibly the easiest aperitif to whip up and a great way to incorporate some savory ingredients like olives (or a splash of that olive brine). Martinis, too, are pretty common aperitifs. We suggest making them weak, using just a small amount of gin or vodka, if at all (a vermouth one works just fine, too).

Some use sherry in aperitifs, and the fortified wine actually works great as a mixer with non-alcoholic additions. Also, look to use low-alcohol wines like Moscato, Riesling, and Vinho Verde, which you can sip on their own or dilute a bit with tonic water or your favorite soda. Play around with some of your favorite ingredients and see what floats your boat.

Check out some lesser-known liqueurs and mix up a batch for yourself.

How to drink aperitifs

Low and slow is the way to go with aperitifs. After all, nobody wants to be sloshed for dinner, especially if you’re traveling in Europe and about to have a memorable meal. Sip them solo or have them with some appetizers or charcuterie. Dilute them with popular additions like fizzy water and ice, and enjoy the aromatics at play.

There are no strict rules around the aperitif. So, mix up a Campari and soda or a nice Pimm’s Cup and fix it in a proper glass, preferably a smaller one, but with a mouth big enough that you can get your nose in it and take in the aromas. Just be sure to have an aperitif about 30 minutes or so prior to a meal so it can work its magic. And when the meal is over, you can make a small digestif or nightcap.

These are also great drinks to batch out if you’re planning on having a bunch of people over. The number of ingredients involved is typically few and there’s no harm in premixing a large volume. If there is citrus or garnishes involved, you can always add that at the end. And don’t discount the quality of your ice. You can do better than the old stuff at the bottom of the freezer tray. Make up some fresh stuff in a proper mold. You can thank us later, as your cocktail won’t taste like leftovers in the freezer.

Check out some of our other related features, from the best beers for barbecues to the best summer cocktails. Summer is here, meaning outdoor gatherings and plenty of refreshing beverages. Stick with The Manual to do it all in style.