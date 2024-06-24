 Skip to main content
Aperol isn’t only for spritzes — try an Aperol Mist

Aperol and wheat beer? It's better than you think

Bartender making an Aperol spritz
Gabriella Clare Marino / Unsplash

With its distinctive orange color and crowd-pleasing flavors, Aperol is everywhere in the summer. And while the Aperol Spritz is the favorite way to drink this amaro by miles, it’s not the only way to enjoy the bitter-sweet flavors. We’ve talked about alternative spritz recipes recently, but what about another alternative — like an Aperol cocktail for the beer lovers out there?

Enter the Aperol Mist. Beer cocktails can be difficult to do well, because the lower abv of beer tends to carry less flavor than high-abv spirits, so mixed drinks with beer can taste watery or too sweet. But this genius recipe uses a hearty, substantial wheat beer rather than a lighter and more classic lager. Wheat beers have a thick, almost chewy texture and a heavy dose of yeast flavor, so they are almost like a liquid bread. And to me, that’s no bad thing, as they add a hefty savory quality to this drink that balances out the sweetness of the Aperol.

How to make an Aperol Mist

The Aperol Mist isn’t a fussy cocktail to make. In fact, you don’t even need to shake or stir it with ice, because there is already plenty of water in the beer to carry the other flavors. You simply need to combine 1 oz of Aperol with 1 oz of freshly squeezed lemon juice for some zing, and pour these into a pint glass filled with a generous amount of ice cubes. Then top up with wheat beer.

Make sure to give your wheat beer a good swirl before pouring to mix in any yeast that may have settled at the bottom, and pour at an angle to prevent too much head from building up. Ideally you want a bit less than half an inch of head at the top to give an attractive foam top without being annoying to drink. Then you can garnish your finished drink with a lemon wheel for a fresh hit.

This is one of those drinks that sounds dubious until you try it, but speaking as a wheat beer lover I adore the fruity richness of it and the way the citrus cuts through the beer. Try it out for an unexpected summer treat.

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
Our Aperol spritz recipe is as close to perfect as you’ll find
The Aperol spritz: So simple, so delightful
Two glasses of Aperol spritz

When it comes to trending cocktails, it’s hard to beat the recent appeal of a refreshing, effervescent spritz. For those unaware, a spritz is an aperitif (before-dinner drink), consisting of sparkling wine, digestive bitters, and soda water. It's often referred to as an "Aperol spritz recipe 3-2-1" (3 parts prosecco, 2 parts Aperol, and 1 part soda water). It’s been a popular drink in Italy for more than 100 years with its genesis in Venice in 1920. The Aperol spritz is the most popular contemporary version of this drink (and one with flavors that seem to be heavily debated online).

This thirst-quenching, memorable cocktail consists of only four ingredients. They are Aperol (an Italian liqueur), prosecco (an Italian sparkling wine), club soda (or soda water), and an orange wheel for garnish. It’s simple, elegant, and perfect for a hot, hazy afternoon. But honestly, it works any time of year. Who wouldn’t want to imbibe a tasty cocktail before a meal all year long?

Read more
This pad thai recipe isn’t authentic, but it’s so good and insanely simple to put together you won’t even care
Pad thai usually takes time, but this one? It's quick and really good
Pad thai

We love a good pad thai for all of its savory, nutty umami, fish sauce funk, fresh assortment of vegetables, and peanuty crunch. The delicious dish is a takeout superstar, ready to satisfy and provide crave-worthy leftovers for days. But if you've ever made pad thai in your own kitchen, you know that it can be somewhat of a lengthy, ingredient-heavy process. And while the traditional pad thai recipe dish is a worthwhile effort, we don't always have the time or the ingredients handy. That's why we love this take.

Our shortcut version of pad thai is every bit as delicious as your local takeout spot, and you can have it on the table in about 20 minutes. Furthermore, this four-ingredient pad thai sauce recipe is one you'll love to have on hand for many dishes to come.

Read more
Why Parmesan isn’t the cheese you should put on your pasta
It may be time to rethink your finishing cheese for your pasta dishes
Parmesan cheese

 

We know that we say this about a lot of dishes, but truly — is there anything better than a big, rich, steaming bowl of cheesy pasta? Give us your bucatini, your ravioli, your fettuccini Alfredo. We'll take it all. Just always, always, top it with a generous grating of cheese. But which cheese? Of course, in this country, we've gotten very used to that finishing cheese being salty, nutty, delicious Parmesan. And while that's certainly a very adequate choice — is it the best choice? We say no. If you ask us, Pecorino Romano is the superior alternative.
What's the difference between Parmesan cheese and Pecorino Romano?
The two cheeses undoubtedly have their similarities. Both are hard, aged, salty Italian cheeses. The main difference between the two is that Parmesan is a cow's milk cheese, and Pecorino is a sheep's. And while both cheeses are aged, the differences in aging time are significant. Parmesan can be aged anywhere between one and three years, while the more youthful Pecorino is generally only aged a few months.

Read more