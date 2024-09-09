You don't have to fly to Germany to enjoy Oktoberfest

There are a handful of drinking-centric holidays celebrated throughout the world. Like St. Patrick’s Day and Cinco de Mayo, Oktoberfest is not only a popular drinking holiday, but its origins are also a mystery to most of us hoisting frosty brews and eating schnitzel, sauerkraut, and currywurst. While we’ll get into the other holidays in later articles, today is all about Oktoberfest.

For those unaware, Oktoberfest is the biggest beer festival in the world. But it’s so much more than that. There’s a giant carnival as well as multiple tents featuring food, music, and beer (Spaten, Paulaner, Augustiner, and more). Usually celebrated in late September through early October every year (except for a handful of years off for wars and COVID), more than 6 million beer fans descend on Theresienwiese (Theresa’s meadow) in Munich, Germany.

But it’s more than just a beer festival. The annual event originated on October 12, 1810. The first Oktoberfest was celebrated to pay tribute to the marriage of the crown prince of Bavaria Ludwig of Bavaria and Princess Therese of Saxony-Hildburghausen. Keep reading to find out where the best Oktoberfests in USA locations are.

The best Oktoberfest celebrations in the U.S.

And while the biggest event is held annually in Bavaria, there are countless Oktoberfest events worldwide, with some of the biggest in the U.S. Below, you’ll find information on some of the best, most exciting Oktoberfest events from coast to coast. Keep scrolling to see them all.

Oktoberfest Zinzinnati (September 19-September 22)

This Cincinnati-based festival was first held back in 1976, and it has grown to become the largest Oktoberfest in the U.S., with over 700,000 attendees every year. If you’re looking for an authentic, German experience, look no further than Zinzinnati. You’ll find traditional German music, mouthwatering food (like bratwurst, pretzels, strudel, and more), and frosty, refreshing beer.

Trapp Family Lodge Oktoberfest (September 21)

You’ve probably heard of the von Trapp family because of the film The Sound of Music. But did you know that not only are they a real family, but they settled in Vermont? Stowe, Vermont is home to the Trapp Family Lodge and its popular brewery. September 21 is the 15th annual Oktoberfest at the von Trapp Brewing Bierhall. The event will feature cask tapping, stein-holding competitions, food, and delicious, award-winning beer.

Mt Angel Oktoberfest (September 12-15)

The largest folk festival in the Northwest, Mt Angel Oktoberfest is the place to be from September 12-15. This Oregon festival features mouthwatering traditional German food like bratwurst, German potato salad, pretzels, and classic carnival foods. There are also Bavarian beers as well as local craft beers. To add to that, there’s a traditional glockenspiel, and Oktoberfest Olympics, music, street dances, and even wiener dog races.

Oktoberfest USA (September 26-29)

If you live in the Midwest, you might want to travel to Oktoberfest USA this fall. One of the longest-running Oktoberfest events in the U.S., this La Crosse, Wisconsin festival was first held in 1961. If you attend, you’ll be treated to multiple stages with music, a full carnival, various games, delicious traditional German food, and refreshing beer. What could be better?

Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest (Weekends September 7-November 2)

If you’re the type of Oktoberfest fan who can’t make up your mind about when to attend, Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest is for you. It all begins on September 7 and runs for nine weekends before ending on November 2. Established in 1970, this event might be in California, but you’ll feel like you’re in the heart of Bavaria thanks to musical performances from bands from Germany and authentic German food and beer.

Oktoberfest in Fredericksburg (October 4-6)

Located west of Austin in the Texas Hill Country, Oktoberfest in Fredericksburg has been celebrated every year since 1981. In massive tents, you’ll find traditional German music, polka contests, various exciting events, as well as authentic Bavarian foods and American fare. Did we mention the beer? You’ll find a massive selection of German beers, domestic beers, and Texas craft beers.

Bottom line

We understand that you probably aren’t going to grab a plane ticket and fly to Munich for the official Oktoberfest celebration (good luck finding a hotel this close to the event, anyway). But that shouldn’t stop you from enjoying traditional German music, food, and frosty brews.

You’ll be more than happy with your choice if you visit any of the above Oktoberfest celebrations in the U.S. But there are many more scattered throughout America besides the ones that we mentioned. There’s a decent chance there’s some kind of Oktoberfest even within driving distance. Seek them out and enjoy bratwurst, schnitzel, marzen-style beers, and more oompa and accordion music than you can handle.