The breweries are working together to create a Hazy Day IPA

Sierra Nevada is for many people the original craft beer, the one that showed them that beer can be more exciting than a plain old lager. And now this venerable institution is teaming up with up and coming stars on the craft beer scene, Omnipollo. The two are working together on a hazy IPA ready for Sierra Nevada’s self-made Hazy IPA Day holiday on August 15.

The two brewers have created Hazy Day IPA, a rich and juicy IPA with a hefty 8.2% abv and flavors of citrus, pineapple, and orange candy. Hazy IPAs were a huge trend for a while but have been no so celebrated of late, so it’s nice to see two brewers embracing this style which has the easy to drink qualities that make it accessible but also the robust bitter flavors that IPA enthusiasts look for.

“We go all in for Hazy IPA Day,” said Isaiah Mangold, Head Innovation Brewer at Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. “We wanted a premium example of the style. So we designed this ultra-Hazy DIPA with our friends at Omnipollo for maximum hazy, hoppy flavor. Even the art on the cans was a collaborative effort. You can see and taste the influence from both breweries.”

The Hazy Day IPA won’t be the easiest beer to get hold of though, as it will be a limited edition release. You’ll have to pick it up in person at one Sierra Nevada’s breweries in California or North Carolina, or it will be available at some bars around New York City. If you’re outside those areas, you can try the Sierra Nevada online shop to score a can of this release.