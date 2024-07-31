 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Craft beer stalwarts Sierra Nevada are teaming up with Omnipollo

The breweries are working together to create a Hazy Day IPA

By
sierra nevada omnipollo hazy ipa hid 02
Sierra Nevada

Sierra Nevada is for many people the original craft beer, the one that showed them that beer can be more exciting than a plain old lager. And now this venerable institution is teaming up with up and coming stars on the craft beer scene, Omnipollo. The two are working together on a hazy IPA ready for Sierra Nevada’s self-made Hazy IPA Day holiday on August 15.

The two brewers have created Hazy Day IPA, a rich and juicy IPA with a hefty 8.2% abv and flavors of citrus, pineapple, and orange candy. Hazy IPAs were a huge trend for a while but have been no so celebrated of late, so it’s nice to see two brewers embracing this style which has the easy to drink qualities that make it accessible but also the robust bitter flavors that IPA enthusiasts look for.

Recommended Videos

“We go all in for Hazy IPA Day,” said Isaiah Mangold, Head Innovation Brewer at Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. “We wanted a premium example of the style. So we designed this ultra-Hazy DIPA with our friends at Omnipollo for maximum hazy, hoppy flavor. Even the art on the cans was a collaborative effort. You can see and taste the influence from both breweries.”

The Hazy Day IPA won’t be the easiest beer to get hold of though, as it will be a limited edition release. You’ll have to pick it up in person at one Sierra Nevada’s breweries in California or North Carolina, or it will be available at some bars around New York City. If you’re outside those areas, you can try the Sierra Nevada online shop to score a can of this release.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
Saison beer is meant for summer, and these are our go-to drinks
Summer was meant for Saisons
Summer beer

When it comes to beer, you can’t beat a piney, hoppy West Coast IPA or a refreshing, crisp pilsner on a hot summer day, but the warmer months truly belong to the Saison.

For those unaware, a Saison is a beer that comes from the French word for “season”. Its history can be traced to Belgium where it was a beer style that was given to farm workers to quench their thirst at the end of the summer during harvest season. Traditionally brewed in the winter for consumption in the summer, what qualifies as a contemporary Saison is hard to pinpoint.

Read more
These are the absolute best citrus beers to drink this summer
Citrus and beer were made for each other
Beer

If you’ve ever imbibed a classic, crisp Corona Extra with a lime wedge, you understand that citrus and beer were made for each other. Well, maybe not stouts, porters, and other darker beers. But lighter styles are perfect playmates with limes, lemons, grapefruits, and other citrus fruits.

Summer is the perfect time for a thirst-quenching, refreshing beer. The season is also a great time to enjoy a citrus-centric beer. The best part? Well, there are a lot to choose from. Lagers, IPAs, Gose-style beers, wheat beers, pilsners, and countless styles are flavored with citrus fruits.
The best citrus beers to drink this summer

Read more
Coors Light cooling jersey combines the twin passions of soccer and beer
coors light cooling jersey chill no text center

With summer soccer on the horizon for this season, Coors Light is coming out with another sports-themed promo item: a jersey specially designed to beat the heat. The brand describes it as the first-ever smart jersey, equipped with thermal sensors which detect rising body temperatures and activates a built-in cooling system.

“Anyone who has watched a soccer match knows how heated it can get, especially as your favorite teams go head to head,” said Katie Feldman, director of marketing for the Coors Family of Brands. “Between the second Leagues Cup tournament to soccer events happening across the globe, Coors Light is here to keep fans chill and with their favorite beer and a jersey that keeps them cool.”

Read more