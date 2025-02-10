 Skip to main content
Boann Distillery is launching three single pot still Irish whiskeys in the U.S.

Just in time for St. Patrick's Day, Boann is launching three Irish whiskeys

Boann Distillery
Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, the family-owned Boann Distillery, situated in the town of Drogheda, County Meath, Ireland, is releasing its first Single Pot Still Irish Whiskeys in the U.S. And it’s not just releasing one or two whiskeys. It’s launching three unique expressions at once.

The three expressions

The three core expressions—Marsala, Madeira, and Pedro Ximénez —were released last month. Each whiskey is 47% ABV and begins as the brand’s award-winning Single Pot Still spirit before aging in specific barrels.

The Marsala Cask Finish is matured in charred ex-bourbon barrels from Brown-Forman distillery in Kentucky for three years. It’s finished in French oak Superiore and Fine Marsala casks from Cantine deVinci in Sicily. According to the brand, the result is a rich, memorable whiskey filled with flavors like sweet marmalade, peppermint, and oak spices.

The Madeira Cask Finish is matured in ex-bourbon barrels before finishing in vintage Madeira casks sourced from Justino’s, a renowned Madeira house. According to the brand, the result features notes of peaches and cream, vanilla, walnuts, and just a hint of minerality.

The Pedro Ximénez Cask Finish is matured for three and a half years in Oloroso Sherry hogsheads from Bodegas Garvey in Spain. It’s finished in Pedro Ximénez Solera Chestnut and oak barrels from Malaga, Spain. The palate is a mix of honey, dark chocolate, bacon, and white pepper.

“This is the beginning of a journey to bring Irish whiskey back to its rightful place as a global leader. Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey is uniquely Irish, and we’re reviving the heritage of Ireland’s lost distilleries while uniting traditional methods with modern innovation,” Boann’s Managing Director and Founder, Pat Cooney, said in a press release.

“This has always been our dream—to distill our own Irish whiskey in the heart of the Boyne Valley. These whiskeys carry the character and provenance of the land, writing a new chapter in the story of Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey.”

Where can I buy them?

These three Irish whiskeys are available in select states, including California, Florida, Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, New York, Texas, and Wisconsin, for the suggested retail price of $69 for a 700ml bottle. They’re also available online at Boann Distillery’s online store.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn
Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, Irish spirits brand Muff Liquor Company is launching in the US
Muff Liquor Company is launching in the US just in time for March
The Muff Liquor Company

Founded in 2018, The Muff Liquor Company is an award-winning, premium Irish spirits brand located in the village of Muff in the County of Donegal in Ireland. Muff makes a potato-based Irish vodka, gin, and a blended peated Irish whiskey. Just in time for St. Patrick's Day next month, all three expressions are now available in the U.S.
The Muff Liquor Company

The vodka and gin are potato-based and distilled six times. The five-part blend peated Irish whiskey is triple distilled. The Muff Irish Vodka is an 80-proof spirit known for its clean, crisp flavor profile, which makes it the perfect choice for mixing and sipping.

Read more
Skrewball Whiskey is launching a 1.75-Liter bottle perfect for game day
Skrewball Whiskey's new bottle is the perfect size for game day
Skrewball Whiskey

Just in time for the 'Big Game,' Skrewball Whiskey is launching its largest bottle yet. You won't run out of their popular peanut butter whiskey in the middle of a game. That's because the new bottle is a stout, mixable, shareable 1.75-liter bottle.
Skrewball Whiskey 1.75-liter Bottle

While most bottles are 750ml, this 1.75-liter size is the perfect addition to your game day table or at next year's tailgating. It's the ideal size to guarantee you'll still be able to make cocktails well past Kendrick Lamar's halftime performance. Perfect for hosting friends and family, it's also an excellent choice for big-batch cocktails. Who needs multiple bottles when you have this big boy?

Read more
Heaven Hill Distillery is launching its 2025 Heaven Hill Heritage Collection Release
Heaven Hill's new Heritage Collection Release is a 19-year-old wheat whiskey
Heaven Hill

Winter isn't over yet, but it's never too early to start thinking about spring. Especially if you're looking forward to spring whiskey releases. Every year, the folks at Heaven Hill launch its Heaven Hill Heritage Collection expression. This year's soon-to-be highly coveted whiskey matured for just a shade under two decades.
Heaven Hill Heritage Collection 19-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Wheat Whiskey

This limited-release expression focuses on the rarest and oldest barrels in the iconic Kentucky-based distillery's barrelhouses every year. Each release features one of Heaven Hill's six traditional American whiskey mash bills.

Read more