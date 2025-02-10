Boann Distillery is launching three single pot still Irish whiskeys in the U.S.

Table of Contents Table of Contents The three expressions Where can I buy them?

Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, the family-owned Boann Distillery, situated in the town of Drogheda, County Meath, Ireland, is releasing its first Single Pot Still Irish Whiskeys in the U.S. And it’s not just releasing one or two whiskeys. It’s launching three unique expressions at once.

The three expressions

The three core expressions—Marsala, Madeira, and Pedro Ximénez —were released last month. Each whiskey is 47% ABV and begins as the brand’s award-winning Single Pot Still spirit before aging in specific barrels.

The Marsala Cask Finish is matured in charred ex-bourbon barrels from Brown-Forman distillery in Kentucky for three years. It’s finished in French oak Superiore and Fine Marsala casks from Cantine deVinci in Sicily. According to the brand, the result is a rich, memorable whiskey filled with flavors like sweet marmalade, peppermint, and oak spices.

The Madeira Cask Finish is matured in ex-bourbon barrels before finishing in vintage Madeira casks sourced from Justino’s, a renowned Madeira house. According to the brand, the result features notes of peaches and cream, vanilla, walnuts, and just a hint of minerality.

The Pedro Ximénez Cask Finish is matured for three and a half years in Oloroso Sherry hogsheads from Bodegas Garvey in Spain. It’s finished in Pedro Ximénez Solera Chestnut and oak barrels from Malaga, Spain. The palate is a mix of honey, dark chocolate, bacon, and white pepper.

“This is the beginning of a journey to bring Irish whiskey back to its rightful place as a global leader. Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey is uniquely Irish, and we’re reviving the heritage of Ireland’s lost distilleries while uniting traditional methods with modern innovation,” Boann’s Managing Director and Founder, Pat Cooney, said in a press release.

“This has always been our dream—to distill our own Irish whiskey in the heart of the Boyne Valley. These whiskeys carry the character and provenance of the land, writing a new chapter in the story of Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey.”

Where can I buy them?

These three Irish whiskeys are available in select states, including California, Florida, Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, New York, Texas, and Wisconsin, for the suggested retail price of $69 for a 700ml bottle. They’re also available online at Boann Distillery’s online store.

