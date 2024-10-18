BERO launches

 Skip to main content
Actor Tom Holland drops NA beer

By
BERO can cheers.
English actor Tom Holland is entering the NA sphere. The Spider-Man star has released BERO, a premium non-alcoholic beer in an eye-catching gold can. It’s yet another push for the non-alcoholic drinks industry, one that continues to make waves.

Three beers are part of the launch, including Kingston Golden Pils, Edge Hill Hazy IPA, and Noon Wheat. The first two pay homage to landmarks of his English upbringing while Noon is a reference to his four-legged friend.

There’s a luxe aesthetic to the brand that goes beyond the shimmering cans. The website is a collage of preppy activities ranging from tennis to lounging at the pool. BERO sells not only beer, but apparel and a loyalty program.

BERO beer cans.
In terms of the beer, the site describes the pilsner as having notes of biscuit, bread, and moderate bitterness. The IPA features dank and tropical notes while the wheat finishes with a citrus kick.

Holland’s venture comes at a time when NA sales are soaring. He started BERO along with business veteran Josh Herman. The team is out to erase misconceptions around NA beer, delivering something that’s approachable to all walks of life and also tastes as good or better than a top craft beer.

The release seems like a logical next stop for Holland, who is reported to have abstained from alcohol since taking part in Dry January back in 2022. BERO will be available at Target in 2025 and can be ordered online in the meantime.

Speaking of all things beer, check out our features on the best beers and the best cheap beers. In terms of NA, we’ve got a great piece on the best NA drinks to order at the bar, according to the pros.

Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…
