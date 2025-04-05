 Skip to main content
The rise of non-alcoholic drinks: A deeper look at the No/Low Tour

A circuit with a finger on the industry's pulse

By
Old fashioned man at a bar with a newspaper
MART PRODUCTION / Pexels

Do things seem to be getting slimmer? From skinny Margarita recipes to session IPA beers, non-alcoholic options, and the spritz revival, beverages at least, are trending towards trim. It’s hard to distill it all in one story but there’s an increasingly popular drinks festival that might just be doing that for us.

The No/Low Tour paints a pretty vivid picture of the current state of things. An annual circuit in its third year, the No/Low tour is the work of celebrity bartenders, pop-ups all over the country, and a focus on the evolution of non-alcoholic and lower-alcohol beverages.

Bartender adding orange zest juice to a Gin Fizz cocktail in the glass on the bar counter
Maksym Fesenko / Shutterstock

Presented by Focus on Health, the tour just wrapped up a successful stop in Arizona. There will be a handful of other stops in 2025, at top industry gatherings like Tales of the Cocktail, San Diego Bartenders Weekend, and Potland Cocktail Week. Some of the best American bars take part, there are international stops, and influential industry members like L.P. O’Brien play leading roles.

There are many reasons for the tour, but a big one is a better hospitality industry. For so long—and in many places to this day—the service of others overshadowed any element of self-care. Hence, burnout among bartenders, chefs, restaurants servers, sommeliers, and the like.

Josh Gandee is the host of the no proof podcast and a partner at Focus on Health. “One of the driving sentiments behind our values and mission is that you cannot pour from an empty cup,” he says. “The founding and mission of Focus On Health was to provide wellness to ourselves so that we may better serve individuals in our communities. In doing the work ourselves, we act as stewards to those who join us for our events or education. We aim to provide wellness, be that financial, physical, or mental, opportunities to facilitate the creation of well-rounded individuals. If we are nourished, we are better suited to create an atmosphere of betterment for our industry.”

Golden age of functional drinking

A drink from the No/Low Tour.
Focus on Health

Gandee adits we’re in the golden age of no-and-low beverages.”There are more products, education, and attention on no-and low-proof drinks,” he says. “The category is not viewed as a side but an integral portion of a bar program.”

He says it’s just plain hospitable to offer these leaner drinks and will only improve your bar’s bottom line. “Consumers are interested and focusing on the investment of what and how they consume beverages, and bartenders are keying in on what it takes to create delicious and meaningful drinks across the ABV spectrum,” he adds. “The golden age happens when you have interest and creativity intersecting. We are seeing flavor profiles from brands that don’t exist as an analog in the full-proof sector and bartenders who are rethinking the way they approach cocktail creation, and the result is a new age of cocktails.”

Collaboration and inclusion

No-Low Tour service.
Focus on Health

“At Focus On Health, we launched our scholarship program deeply committed to equity and inclusion in the cocktail industry,” Gandee says. “We recognize that large cocktail festivals often overlook talented individuals from tertiary or smaller markets, particularly femme, BIPOC, and LGBTQIA+ communities. Our goal is to provide opportunities that amplify diverse voices, believing that a choir’s complete harmony emerges only when a broad range of voices are heard. By offering these scholarships, we aim to ensure everyone can share their unique perspective and talents on a larger stage.”

Part of that very inclusion involves consumers who don’t want traditional alcoholic beverages. And working with bars that champion their societal surroundings. Gandee says all of this work has only just begun. “Just when we think we’ve reached the masses or said all that could be said, we come across real-time examples of why it is important to create good drinks and to make them available for the sake of community and inclusion,” he says. “Hospitality is a marvelous sector to work in because it is one of few that actively rights its wrongs or rewrites the parts of its creation that no longer serve its current base. We’re proud to be an early voice but are more thrilled at the opportunity to continue the conversation and to bring more voices into the fold. We’re listening to what’s happening out there and are vigilant in the ways it can be made better.”

Trends and the horizon ahead

No-Low Tour action.
Focus on Health

Among the emerging trends Gandee is seeing are creativity and advancement within the growing category. “No-and low-proof drinks can become hyper-local, bringing forth a celebration of local ingredients and seasonality,” he says. “Circumstance and occasion can be retooled and reconsidered when we think about no-proof drinks, allowing for something to be created in the same vein of ‘brunch cocktails’ or more time-specific serves. You’ll also see more creativity in what can serve as the base for these drinks. No and low proof allows you to think of cocktails more holistically without a full-proof spirit as the foundation.”

What’s next? “More education, more delicious drinks, more bars, and bartenders that are excited by the movement looking to contribute their cocktails and voices to something that isn’t just a trend, but a movement,” he says.

Between dialing-in trending drink styles, collaboration with top bars and personalities, showcasing bars and bartenders that work for their communities, and emphasizing inclusion, the tour seems to offer a excellent of snapshot of where were are, drink in hand. Look out for upcoming No/Low Tour stops in Montreal, Mexico City, New Orleans, San Diego, and Portland.

Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…
Will we soon see cancer warning labels on alcohol bottles?
The Surgeon General wants to add cancer warnings to alcohol bottles
Whiskey bottles

In case you missed it, something big happened in the alcohol world last week. United States Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy released a new Surgeon General’s Advisory on Alcohol and Cancer Risk. In it, he pointed to a direct correlation between alcohol consumption and increased risk of cancer.

Now, while this might not seem like news to you, it’s a big deal because it might eventually mean that alcohol bottles will come with a cancer warning similar to those found on cigarette packages since 1965.
What this means

Read more
Give your Dry January some sparkle with these non-alcoholic spritzes
A booze-free alternative to the beloved Aperol Spritz
Josh Cellars Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Aperol Spritz

The Aperol Spritz is one of the most beloved cocktails, but it's not exactly appropriate for Dry January. However, if you are skipping the booze this month, you needn't miss out on the fun of a spritz. We have two recipes from Josh Cellars, which makes non-alcoholic sparkling wine that is perfect for turning into spritzes. There's an Aperol-related version which uses non-alcoholic Italian orange liqueur, or a Hugo-related version which makes use of elderflower syrup to add a floral, deep note to your drink.

Get out a big copa glass, fill it up with NA sparkling wine, other ingredients, and some fancy garnishes, and enjoy all the luxury of a spritz without the booze.
Josh Cellars Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Italian Spritz

Read more
WhistlePig collaborated with Alice Cooper to launch an alcohol-free pre-made Old Fashioned
WhistlePig and Alice Cooper collaborated to make a non-alcoholic whiskey cocktail
WhistlePig

Whether or not you partake in it or not, you’re likely well aware that we’re currently in the midst of “Dry January”. This is the month when many drinkers decide to take a break from alcoholic beverages after the chaos of the holiday season. Vermont’s famed WhistlePig Whiskey distillers launched a new non-alcoholic pre-mixed cocktail with a rock and roll legend to celebrate this alcohol-free month.
WhistlePig Sex, Drugs, Rock & Dry Old Fashioned

It’s called WhistlePig Sex, Drugs, Rock & Dry Old Fashioned, and it’s a collaboration with music legend Alice Cooper. It begins as a 100% Rye Non-whiskey barrel-aged in maple syrup with adaptogenic Cordyceps, Schisandra Berry, and aphrodisiac Damiana.

Read more