The summer was meant for session IPAs

If you’re not completely saturated (figuratively) in the world of craft beer, you might see the word “session” and not know what it means. That’s to be expected, as it’s not obvious based on the name. In the simplest terms, “session” is a term used to describe a beer that is low enough in alcohol, so you won’t mind drinking a few during an afternoon or evening session.

According to most experts, the cut-off to be considered a “session” beer is 5% alcohol by volume. Although, some are much lower than that ceiling with many hovering just about 3% ABV. Not only is the term used for a specific alcohol level, but it’s also used to describe beers that should be light and very easy to drink, as well as crisp and thirst-quenching beers. It’s a crushable beer style that’s well suited for hot, sunny days while you float in a lake or pond or simply dip your toes into a refreshing body of water.

Recommended Videos

The best session IPA beers

When it comes to session beers, there’s no specific style. Pilsners, lagers, wheat beers, and other lighter beers fit into this category. But, in our opinion, the style most suited for the session title is the IPA. The mixture of malts, tropical fruits, and piney hops makes for a flavorful, refreshing beer, even with the low alcohol content.

The best part? Session IPAs are perfect for the summer months. To help you on your low-ABV journey, we did the leg work for you. We found a handful of the best session IPA beers. Keep scrolling to see the piney, crushable options that belong in your refrigerator this summer (and all year long).

Founders All Day IPA

There are no session IPAs more well known than Founders’ wildly popular All Day IPA. This 4.7% ABV session IPA is so popular that the brewery launched a whole line of All Day beers. This summer favorite is known for its mix of sweet malts, grapefruit zest, and resinous, lightly bitter pine. It’s a crisp, refreshing, sessionable beer for the hot days ahead.

Societe The Coachman

If you’re only going to drink one session IPA on this list, make it Societe The Coachman. This award-winning session IPA is well-known for its balanced, crushable flavor profile featuring notes of ripe peach, citrus peels, and dank pine. This is the kind of beer that you’ll drink one time and then keep stocked in your fridge for perpetuity.

Lawson’s Finest Beach Party

With a name like “Beach Party,” you should have a pretty good idea of what you’re in for when you crack open one of these bad boys. At only 3.8% ABV, this IPA was crafted to be brought to the beach in your cooler and enjoyed all day. It might be low in alcohol, but it’s high in flavor with notes of tangerine, lemon peels, tropical fruits, and piney hops.

Lagunitas Daytime

Lagunitas is known for its IPA prowess. So, it should come as no surprise that this California-based brewery would make a low ABV session IPA. Not only that, but it’s also only 3 carbs and 98 calories per can. That being said, it’s known for its complex, crushable flavor including notes of sweet malts, oats, and a nice mix of Centennial and Citra hops.

Bell’s Light Hearted

If you ask IPA drinkers to list their favorite IPAs of all time, you’ll get a lot of people responding with Bell’s Two Hearted. And while that beer is exceptional, if you’re looking for a sessionable change of pace, grab the brewery’s Bell’s Light Hearted. This thirst-quenching, complex 4% ABV IPA is brewed with Galaxy and Centennial hops and loaded with citrus and dank pine flavors.

Pizza Port Ponto

This 4.5% ABV session IPA is brewed with Crystal, Nelson, Motueka, and Rakau hops. The result is an easy-drinking, complex IPA filled with hints of tangerine, grapefruit, tropical fruits, and earthy, herbal pine. It’s a well-balanced, crushable beer for the hot summer days (and nights).

Bottom line

Summer is a great time to be an IPA fan. The problem is that many IPAs are 7% ABV and beyond. don’t even get us started on imperial IPAs. That means that you might have one or two. Then how are you going to quench your thirst for the rest of the day? By drinking water? No way. Choose a session IPA instead. But all jokes aside, drink water as well. You need to stay hydrated to lay on a floatie in a lake, pond, or large body of water and drink session IPAs all day.