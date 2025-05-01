 Skip to main content
BrewDog revamps its popular Elvis Juice IPA

A facelift for a popular beer release

By
BrewDog Elvis Juice IPA.
BrewDog

BrewDog is making a splash with a new-look can. The Ohio brewery just launched a redesign for its popular beer, the Elvis Juice IPA. It comes just in time for the warm weather season, when backyard barbecues and the best summer beers are most welcome.

The can now looks a lot like the beer tastes. Evoking citrus peel, the orange stripes are a punchy addition to the can’s aesthetic. While no citrus is technically added to the beer, the hop bill makes for a zesty IPA.

BrewDog Elvis Juice IPA.
BrewDog
“We’re excited to give our Headliner, Elvis Juice, a bold new look,” shares Brittany Foster, head of brand and marketing for BrewDog USA. “Elvis Juice has been a fan favorite in the U.S. since its debut – and in a world where first impressions matter, even icons evolve. This refresh marks a new era for our citrus-charged classic. This is just one of the many exciting things you’ll see from BrewDog this year. Our fans have a taste for great beer — and we’re here to deliver.”

The beer is on store shelves in several states beyond Ohio. Elvis Juice IPA has been one of the label’s most sought-after, a citrus IPA coming in at 6.5% ABV. Tasty in its own right, the beer also goes well with wings, nachos, and pretty much anything on the grill.

BrewDog started in Columbus in 2017. Since, it’s become a significant character in the craft beer movement. The label has both a 100,000-square-foot facility as well as a craft beer hotel, the first of its kind.

Stay tuned, the craft beer sector is a busy place. Check out our related articles on the history of pilsner and the best macro Asian beers. Cheers.

Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…
