Stone follows suit and drops low-octane IPA

Stone Brewing Dayfest IPA.
Anybody who’s anybody in the craft beer movement is dropping a session IPA at the moment. Stone Brewing is the latest to do so, a west coast brewery known for its hop-forward offerings. The beer, called Dayfest IPA, is a hoppy lawnmower beer coming in at a refreshing 4.5% ABV.

There’s an abundance of tropical fruit to the beer along with some dankness, which IPA-lovers will very much appreciate. The IBU count is a respectable 24 and there’s a palpable maltiness one might expect from a bigger-bodied IPA. And it comes just in time for the warmer days of spring and summer, where a day drink or two might seem appropriate.

Stone Brewing Dayfest IPA.
“This is the beer so many Stone fans have been waiting for,” said Steve Gonzalez, Stone Brewing senior manager of brewing & innovation, “It has incredible tropical and orange flavor that’s so refreshing without assertive bitterness. That 4.5% ABV is going to make this my go-to summer beer.”

Dayfest IPA is available in Stone’s variety pack nationwide. The pack also includes a hazy IPA, standard IPA, and hazy double IPA. Look out for it at your favorite beer stop this spring and summer.

Stone Brewing started back in 1996 in California. The brewery has grown to become one of the most prominent in the craft scene, with breweries on both the west and east coasts and a half dozen taprooms.

Stay up to speed with all things food and drink at The Manual. We’ve got features on the Denver food scene, cuisine guides, and beer styles like porters vs. stouts. Prost!

